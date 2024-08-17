Mohamed Salah has commented on Liverpool's win over Ipswich Town in the English Premier League earlier today

The Egyptian international was arguably the best player in the games, scoring a goal and assisting Diogo Jota's strike

The former Chelsea forward also reacted to setting another record in the English top-flight division in the game

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reacted after leading the Reds to victory against Ipswich Town in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Egyptian international assisted the first goal for Diogo Jota on the hour mark before hitting the back of the net five minutes later to give the Reds a 2-0 win.

The Merseyside Reds began Arne Slot's era with a win, and Salah was arguably the best player on the pitch.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road on August 17, 2024. Photo: Marc Atkins.

Salah reacts to Liverpool's win over Ipswich

According to BBC Sports, Salah, in an interview with TNT Sports, shared his thoughts on Liverpool's hard-fought win over the Tractor Boys on Saturday evening.

"It was absolutely tough today, to be honest; the temperature was really warm. It's a difficult team, and I'm glad we won today. I'm always happy to make a difference," he said.

"When they play at home, it's quite difficult. The crowd is always up. We knew that before the game, we're experienced, so we anticipated a difficult game,"

The former Chelsea star also reacts to his record of opening-day goals in the Premier League, edging the likes of Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, and Wayne Rooney.

"Hopefully, I keep going like this for the entire campaign! I always try to assist the team all the time; I'm always happy to score goals or assist."

Liverpool's next game in the Premier League will be against London side Brentford at Anfield on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

