Pitso Mosimane’s Close Friend Explains What Makes His Technical Team Strong
- Pitso Mosimane's technical crew member has explained what makes his technical team strong and very successful
- The South African tactician worked with the same crew members during his time in the PSL, Egyptian league, and in Saudi Arabia
- The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor last coaching job was with Abha Club, but he's presently with a club
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Pitso Mosimane is rated as one of the best coaches in Africa, but he's currently without a managerial role since leaving Saudi Arabia after the end of last season.
The South African tactician was unable to keep Abha Club in the top division of the Saudi league after the club lost its last game of the season.
The 60-year-old coach has always preferred working with his personal technical crew in all the clubs he has managed.
Matlaba explains what makes Mosimane's technical team strong
In an interview with iDiskiTimes, one of Mosimane's close friends and trusted analyst, Musi Matlaba, has given a detailed explanation of what makes Pitso's technical crew strong.
Matlaba has worked with Mosimane in five different clubs, firstly at Mamelodi Sundowns before following him to Egypt during his time with Al Ahly.
He was also with him during his time in the Middle East, with Al Ahli Jeddah, Al Wahda and Abha Club.
"I think from the time of being at Sundowns, we were already family; I mean, after training, we would sit two, three hours to just chat," he said.
"But when we went to Egypt, it just brought us closer together; we were the only ones who could understand each other. We're more than a technical team; we're a family together; we go to each other's family events."
The former Al Ahly manager also had Kyle Solomon, an opposition analyst, Kabelo Rangoaga, a strength and conditioning coach, and Maahier Davids, an assistant in his technical crew.
Mosimane explains what Sundowns and Madrid have in common
Briefly News earlier reported on Mosimane explaining what his former club, Mamelodi Sundowns, have in common with Real Madrid.
The tactician won 11 titles, which include five PSL trophies, during the eight years he spent as Masandawana coach.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.