Pitso Mosimane’s Close Friend Explains What Makes His Technical Team Strong

Pitso Mosimane's technical crew member has explained what makes his technical team strong and very successful

The South African tactician worked with the same crew members during his time in the PSL, Egyptian league, and in Saudi Arabia

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor last coaching job was with Abha Club, but he's presently with a club

Pitso Mosimane is rated as one of the best coaches in Africa, but he's currently without a managerial role since leaving Saudi Arabia after the end of last season.

The South African tactician was unable to keep Abha Club in the top division of the Saudi league after the club lost its last game of the season.

The 60-year-old coach has always preferred working with his personal technical crew in all the clubs he has managed.

Pitso Mosimane's trusted analyst has explained why the South African coach's technical team is strong and successful. Photo: Tnani Badreddine.

Matlaba explains what makes Mosimane's technical team strong

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, one of Mosimane's close friends and trusted analyst, Musi Matlaba, has given a detailed explanation of what makes Pitso's technical crew strong.

Matlaba has worked with Mosimane in five different clubs, firstly at Mamelodi Sundowns before following him to Egypt during his time with Al Ahly.

He was also with him during his time in the Middle East, with Al Ahli Jeddah, Al Wahda and Abha Club.

"I think from the time of being at Sundowns, we were already family; I mean, after training, we would sit two, three hours to just chat," he said.

"But when we went to Egypt, it just brought us closer together; we were the only ones who could understand each other. We're more than a technical team; we're a family together; we go to each other's family events."

The former Al Ahly manager also had Kyle Solomon, an opposition analyst, Kabelo Rangoaga, a strength and conditioning coach, and Maahier Davids, an assistant in his technical crew.

