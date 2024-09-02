Du Preez, 2 Other Stars Who Could Still Leave Kaizer Chiefs This Summer

Kaizer Chiefs have been busy in the transfer market and are looking to ship out some of their players before the Premier Soccer League season kicks off in a few days.

The Glamour Boys have officially confirmed five new signings this summer so far, and the club is still expected to sign more before the transfer window closes.

Briefly, News looks at the three players who are still tipped to leave the Soweto Giants.

Three players who could still leave Chief this summer

Ashley Du Preez

The South African striker is one of the players linked with a summer move away from the Soweto giants.

The Kaizer Chiefs star offers from the Portuguese side Vitoria SC with Nabi, who is also planning to sign a new striker before the new season kicks off.

Wandile Duba

The youngster was promoted to the first team in January last year, but he has yet to cement his place in the senior side.

There's a possibility the 20-year-old is shipped out on loan to get more playing time this season.

Happy Mashiane

Mashiane faces the formidable challenge of sealing the left-back spot under Nabi, with the club already signing two players in that position.

The competition for the spot means the 26-year-old would have to leave the club either a loan or permanent transfer to earn playing time.

