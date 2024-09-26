Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly in talks with one of the top clubs in the Egyptian Premier League

The 2010 World Cup winner has been without a club since being released by Spanish giants Sevilla at the end of last season

The Spanish defender is reportedly interested in moving to Africa after failing to join a new team before the transfer window closed

Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos has been reportedly linked with a move to North Africa years after leaving Real Madrid.

The Spanish defender is currently without a club after Sevilla opted against renewing his contract at the end of last season.

The 38-year-old defender could not find a new club in the summer, with moves to the Major Soccer League and the Saudi Pro League failing to come through.

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos linked with possible move to the Egyptian Premier League three years after leaving the Spanish giants. Photo: James Williamson.

Ramos in talks with Egyptian giants over possible over

According to a report by KingFut, player agent Omar Zaalouk has confirmed that Ramos has entered negotiations with Zamalek over a possible move as a free agent.

The World Cup winner has constantly shared videos of him keeping fit and ready to face new challenges.

"Ali Hisham Nasr, the club's marketing official, contacted me about the possibility of negotiating with Sergio Ramos," the football agent confirmed.

"I reached out to Sergio Ramos' brother, Rene, who is also his agent, to negotiate a transfer to Zamalek. Ramos did not object to playing in the Egyptian Premier League."

Zaalouk confirmed that the deal could be completed after Zamalek's clash with Al Ahly in the Egyptian Super Cup.

"I don't know if Zamalek will handle the deal alone or if businesspeople who love the club will get involved, but for now, the deal isn't closed, and it's possible it could be completed after the Super Cup," he added.

Ramos is rated as one of the greatest defender in football history, and Zamalek getting him in their team will be a big plus for the club and the Egyptian League as a whole.

