Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said the club has had little time to prepare for their match against PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024

The Tunisian coach said Amakhosi ideally needs more preparation after they beat AmaZulu FC on Wednesday, 25 September

Local football fans showed little sympathy on social media, saying the Amakhosi boss must get used to the hustle and bustle of the PSL

Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi said the Soweto giants will be ready to face Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024, despite having little time to prepare.

The Tunisian coach bemoaned the scheduling of the Sundowns match as it takes place three days after Chiefs' 3-1 victory over AmaZulu FC on Wednesday, 25 September 2024.

While Nabi is unhappy with the preparation time, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi expects a tough match against Chiefs and even singled out three Amakhosi stars as dangermen.

Nasreddine Nabi is not making excuses

Watch Nabi speak ahead of the match against Sundowns in the video below:

According to Goal.com, Nabi said he would appreciate more time to prepare while he considers handing Sibongiseni Mthethwa his first start of the season in the match against Masandawana.

Nabi said:

"I don't have time to prepare very good tactically my team and it's not possible for myself to talk before the game against Sundowns. But no excuse, we will go 200%."

Fans show little sympathy for Nabi

Local football fans showed little sympathy to Nabi on social media, saying the coach has spent too little time in the PSL to complain about the schedule.

Aphiwe AG is a confident Sundowns fan:

"Fulltime score: Downs win 7-0."

Baki Cody Molefe says Nabi has nothing to complain about:

"Two competitive games, and he's already complaining. Pirates, Downs and Stellies have all played over six games, three or four days apart."

Nomaswazi Hearthstones backs Chiefs:

"Don't worry, coach. Whatever the outcome, I hope you and the boys will try your best. However, it's going to be tough. Khosi for life."

Javu Bee asked a question:

"Is he gonna cope with the CAF schedule if his team qualify?"

Leloko Mokhahla is a loyal Chiefs fan:

"We are behind our team, whether we are losing or winning. Khosi for life."

