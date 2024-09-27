Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed why it wouldn't be an easy task to face Kaizer Chiefs under their new manager Nasreddine Nabi

Mngqithi's Mamelodi Sundowns will battle the Glamour Boys for three points at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Both Premier Soccer League giants are still unbeaten in the Betway Premiership this season after two games

South African manager Manqoba Mngqithi has explained why it's difficult to face Kaizer Chiefs this season under Nasreddine Nabi's guidance.

The Glamour Boys will host Mamelodi Sundowns in their third game of the season in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Amakhosi won their opening fixtures against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, with the Brazilians doing the same against SuperSport United and Gallants.

Manqoba Mngqithi explains why it would be difficult to face Nasreddine Nabi-led Kaizer Chiefs' side over the weekend in the Betway Premiership. Photo: @KickOffMagazine.

Source: Twitter

Why it isn't easy to face Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs- Mngqithi

According to iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi has made a substantial admission about facing Nabi-led Chiefs despite both teams starting the season on a good note.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach has listed some reasons it would be difficult to play against Amakhosi ahead of the clash on Saturday afternoon.

"It's a team that's looking rejuvenated – and that makes them a very difficult team to play against; they are very dangerous, on transition with the front three, it makes it a game that requires a lot of focus, humility and a certain amount of respect I must say," the Masandwana head coach said ahead of the game.

The match between both Premier Soccer League giants is the biggest game in the South African top-flight league this weekend, and Mngqithi claimed they are ready to face the home side in a game of football and not for war.

"I think we thrive in playing against big crowds; I think it's one thing as Sundowns we have grown and developed to like, but one must say, we're playing against an excellent team that has also started very well," he added.

Mngqithi hails Nabi, names 3 dangerous Kaizer Chiefs players

Briefly News earlier reported that Mngqithi commended Nabi ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership.

The Sundowns head coach also named three 'dangerous' players at Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News