Nabi Sends Message to Fans After Kaizer Chiefs’ Loss to Sundowns in PSL

Nasreddine Nabi has sent message to his fans after Kaizer Chiefs' unfortunate loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League

The former Young Africans coach has taken the positives out of his the Glamour Boys loss to the defending champions at the FNB Stadium

Netizens and Amakhosi fans reacted to the Tunisian tactician's message to them on social media

Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi has moved on from in the Betway Premiership over the weekend, sending a message to fans.

The former AS FAR Rabat manager started the season on a good note, winning his first two games, but the Brazilians halted the Glamour Boys' good run to the campaign in their first home game at the FNB Stadium.

Although the match had some controversial moments that suggested Amakhosi didn't deserve to lose, the Brazilians ultimately claimed all three points.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi sent message to fans after Amakhosi's loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League last weekend. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi sends message to fans

Nabi took to his official Instagram page to message his fans after his club's loss to the Brazilians.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Tunisian mentor shared a motivational quote to his followers alongside a picture of him in Kaizer Chiefs training.

"Discipline paves the way, hard work walks it, humility reminds us of our roots, and patience leads us to the summit. ✌🏼"

Netizens react to Nabi's message

thabisoqwaka said:

"We are behind you my coach build you team we will give you support."

pedihunnn wrote:

"Protagonist ball has arrived, people need to save more money to pay referees coz thats the only way they can stop Nabi ball🔥🔥"

sosman_sa shared

"We respect your work coach we are behind you 💪 together we can achieve new goals🔥❤️"

nhzmholdings reacted:

"Thanks for the intervention you brought to the team. The glory days has started, we will support you through out."

oami_vee commented:

"Keep cooking 🍳 Chef Nabigator. I wish you all the best in your first season with the Khosination."

mkhu28 responded:

"You have our unconditional support coach. We are fully and truly behind you ✌🏾"

Chiefs get another chance against Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have been granted another chance to get revenge on Mamelodi Sundowns after their 2-1 loss to the Brazilians in the Betway Premiership.

The Soweto giants believe they didn't lose the tie fairly against the defending champions last weekend.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News