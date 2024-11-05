After five matches in the PSL, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has seven points for the Soweto giants

The Tunisian coach is the fourth coach since the 2021/2022 season, and he has followed a similar path to his predecessors following the first five league matches

Briefly News examined the records of the coaches before Nabi and how they ended their tenure at Naturena

Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi has suffered a drop in form after a draw and two defeats following back-to-back victories in the PSL.

After five league matches, Nabi earned seven points, and Briefly News examined the records of his Amakhosi predecessors during the same period.

Current Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has had a more positive start compared to Cavin Johnson and Stuart Baxter. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP, KaizerChiefs/Twitter and Steve Haag/Gallo Images.

Despite the drop in form, Nabi has the support of the Amakhosi bosses as the side backs him to deliver their first title since 2015.

Nasreddine Nabi has a plan

While Chiefs have struggled in the league recently, the Soweto club was also knocked out of the Carling Knockout Cup, while Nabi said the side must be realistic regarding their ambitions.

The return of seven points out of 15 is not a bad start, but Nabi should take heed that previous coaches had similar returns and still found themselves unemployed at the end of the season.

2024/2025: Nasreddine Nabi

Nabi took over the reins at Chiefs at the start of the current season and made significant changes to the club, including a new technical staff.

After winning the first two matches, Nabi has hit a rough patch, drawing to newly promoted Magesi FC and losing to Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.

2023/2024: Molefi Nteski and Cavin Johnson

The former Bafana Bafana coach took over at Naturena in June 2023 and began his tenure with a 0-0 draw against Chippa United when the season started in August.

Following the draw, Ntseki suffered consecutive losses before convincing victories against AmaZulu FC and Stellenbosch FC but was replaced by Johnson due to inconsistent results.

Johnson's tenure started with a 2-1 defeat to AmaZulu on Saturday, 28 October, but the interim coach bounced back with three victories in the next four matches.

The second defeat in Johnson's first five matches came to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, and Chiefs went on to finish tenth in the PSL, which led to the interim tactician's exit from the club.

2022/2023: Arthur Zwane

Amakhosi legend Zwane served as assistant and interim coach before being head coach at the start of the 2022/2023 season.

Zwane did not get off to a good start after losing to Royal AM and delivered mixed results in his next four matches, with two wins and two defeats.

At the end of the season, the former midfielder guided the club to fifth in the log after suffering 12 losses and a negative goal difference, which saw him demoted to the development ranks.

2021/2022: Stuart Baxter

The well-travelled Baxter started his second term as Chiefs coach in June 2021 and had a forgettable first five matches in the PSL.

A solitary victory in the opening five matches was grouped among a 4-1 defeat to Royal AM and a red-card fuelled 0-0 to Gallants.

The return of five points from a possible 15, while Baxter also oversaw Chiefs' CAF Champions League final defeat to Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side in July 2021.

Baxter's second tenure ended in April 2022 when his assistant coach, Zwane, replaced him.

Manqoba Mngqithi advised Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said Kaizer Chiefs must be careful not to put too much pressure on their young players.

The Sundowns coach said he admired players such as Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala but said Chiefs need to be careful handling the youngsters.

