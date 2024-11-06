Botswana international defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe could get a chance in Kaizer Chiefs’ starting line-up after Inacio Miguel picked up a suspension

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Chiefs following the arrival of Rushwin Dortley and Miguel at the start of the season

Amakhosi fans backed Ditlhokwe on social media, saying the player is too talented to be on the bench

Defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has a chance to impress coach Nasreddine Nabi after the suspension of Inacio Miguel.

The 24-year-old Botswana international has a chance to earn a spot in the Chiefs starting line-up but will have to beat Given Msimango for the chance.

Since the start of the season, Ditlhokwe has found playing time limited at Amakhosi after the arrival of Rushwin Dortley and the recently suspended Miguel.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has a chance at Kaizer Chiefs

Ditlhokwe could could play in Chiefs' next match, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, Ditlhokwe is a valued squad member and has only found playing time limited due to the competition for places at the club.

The source said:

“We all know the quality TT has, and it is good to have competition in the side, which is why he has been on the sidelines lately. After getting a red card, Miguel will be unavailable in the next match, and TT is definitely in the running for a place. Everybody hopes he will take the chance with both hands because competition for places is key at a club like Kaizer Chiefs.”

Fans back Ditlhokwe

Local football fans backed the Botswana defender on social media to grab his chance at Chiefs, while others felt he should leave the Soweto giants.

Dánny Dêê Rså asked a question:

“Where's Bongani Sam?”

Sphelele Croc Ngwenya backs Ditlhokwe:

“Dithlokwe is better than Msimango.”

Gotsang Gaotingwe says the player should leave Chiefs:

“The best thing for Ditlhokwe is to leave sooner than later because he is not appreciated even though he has not done anything wrong.”

Ngcebo Lubisi says competition is good for Chiefs:

“A blessing in disguise.”

Eze Lamagosh is a fan:

“A good defender.”

