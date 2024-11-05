Former PSL Referee Dives Into Controversial Moments of Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs
- Victor Hlungwani, a former PSL referee, said there were no mistakes during Mamelodi Sundowns' 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout Cup
- Amakhosi fans felt there were several mistakes during the match on Saturday, 2 November 2024, but Hlungwani said referee Luxolo Badi was on top form
- Local football fans disagreed with Hlungwani on social media, saying the former referee has an agenda against Chiefs
According to former PSL referee Victor Hlungwani, there were no mistakes during Mamelodi Sundowns' 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 2 November 2024.
The Carling Knockout Cup match drew criticism from Chiefs fans after they said referee Luxolo Badi made several mistakes.
During Sundowns' victory, Amakhosi fans said Badi wrongfully awarded a penalty, allowed an offside goal and harshly sent off Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel.
Victor Hlungwani praised Luxolo Badi
Hlungwani speaks about Badi's performance in the tweet below:
According to iDiski Times, Hlungwani said the penalty was the correct call, and the goal was correctly judged for onside while he questioned Miguel's actions.
Hlungwani said:
"I don't know why he took one for the team. It was unnecessary, but then Luxolo Badi correctly positioned and issued a second yellow and a red card. Correct decision by Luxolo Badi."
Fans disagree with Hlungwani
Local football fans disagreed with Hlungwani on social media, saying the referee has an agenda against Chiefs, while SAFA still investigates the possibility of VAR in local football.
Andani Simion Khurumedzha says Hlungwani has an agenda:
"You can hear this guy hate Chiefs just by his voice."
Pelle Element Baitsemang says Chiefs fans complain too much:
"Chiefs fans must stop listening and learn the rules of the beautiful game."
Tshepo Governor Matebele blasted local referees:
"We don't dispute that we lost, but your people are making mistakes day by day."
Nkosiyazi Kortjass disagrees with Hlungwani:
"This is nonsense. Clearly, Victor is talking nonsense; he is a fan, not an analyst."
Miguel Jr Wá Lékhósí is not a fan of Hlungwani:
"This one has never been the best referee, so everything he says is nonsense."
The PSL suspends referees
As reported by Briefly News, the PSL has suspended three referees for 16 weeks following a complaint from an NFD side, Casric Stars.
The referees were found guilty of poor performances during Casric's 3-2 defeat to Venda FC, as they felt their opponents scored two offside goals.
