Motaung Sends Message to Kaizer Chiefs Fans Ahead of Weekend’s Competition Involving Sundowns
Kaizer Chiefs will participate in a private competition alongside three other Premier Soccer League sides this weekend.
The four Betway Premiership clubs (Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Chippa United, and Golden Arrows) have been called upon to participate in the Home of Legends Cup in Gqeberha.
The tournament was organised by Mandela Bay Development Agency and will be a one-day event. In the first semi-final, Kaizer Chiefs will face Golden Arrows, while Chippa United will face PSL defending champions Sundowns in the second semis.
Motaung send message Kaizer Chiefs fans
According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Jessica Motaung has sent a message to the Glamour Boys fans ahead of this weekend's competition.
The Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director claimed the club is happy to participate in the competition and hailed Amakhosi fans for their constant support this season.
"We're delighted to be part of this initiative," the Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director said.
"We've been overwhelmed by the incredible support this season. We encourage our fans to continue showing their passion and loyalty. Their presence makes a significant difference to the team's performance."
The Soweto giants had an issue controlling their fans during their Carling Knockout clash with Mamelodi Sundowns, which led to the club being fined by PSL.
Kaizer Chiefs are one of the teams with the most fans in the South African league, and they are expected to turn out in large numbers this weekend when they take on other Betway Premiership clubs in the one-day tournament in Eastern Cape.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.