Cardoso Explains Why Mamelodi Sundowns Let Lorch Reunite With Mokwena at Wydad

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has stated why Masandawana let Thembinkosi Lorch reunite with Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder has struggled to get playing time since the Portuguese manager arrived, and a loan move to Morocco could be the perfect solution for the 31-year-old.

Cardoso on Lorch's move to Wydad

According to iDiskiTimes, Cardoso explained why Sundowns had to let Lorch leave the club for Morocco.

“Lorch, as you can imagine, he was not happy here, and it’s important that players are happy, we cannot sustain players that are not in the context of the environment where they feel they can perform,” Cardoso said when asked about his exit from Sundowns.

“Sometimes it’s important to give them the air they need to breathe so they can express themselves and also have the game time they need to play. Lorch is not a young player. In the last [few years], he’s not played that much, it was important to let him go [to play football].”

Source: Briefly News