A Kaizer Chiefs star could get a chance at redemption after defender Rushwin Dortley was ruled out for the season with injury

Zitha Kwinika has fallen out of favour under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, but Dortley’s injury might reopen the door to the first-team

Chiefs fans reacted on social media to criticise Kwinika, saying the former Stellenbsoch FC star should lead a group of players to leave the club next season

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika could get a second chance at the Soweto giants after defender Rushwin Dortley was ruled out through injury.

The 31-year-old defender has failed to impress new Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, despite playing 15 PSL matches last season.

Coach Nabi reportedly identified Kwinika as surplus to demands at Chiefs, but the Tunisian might be forced to play the former Stellenbosch FC star due to Dortley’s injury.

Kaizer Chiefs could give Zitha Kwinika a second chance

Dortley's injury was confirmed in the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, Kwinika could take advantage of Dortley’s career-ending injury and revive his career at the Soweto giants.

The source said:

“Things might not have gone to plan for Zitha this season, but he has remained a constant professional and is still part of the squad. Coach Nabi is well aware of his talent and what he could bring to the team, but of course, it is down to him and his coaching staff to decide who plays or not.”

Kwinika's future has come under question, according to the tweet below:

Chiefs eye several changes

Since taking over at Chiefs, Nabi has brought in several new faces yet has still experienced an indifferent season after eight PSL losses.

The Soweto club could end the season with silverware after booking a place in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, yet Nabi hopes new faces could bring more glory to Naturena.

Kiwnika could be part of the changes at Chiefs after PSL rival AmaZulu reportedly showed an interest in the player.

Fans criticise Kwinika

While Kiwinika could get a second chance at Chiefs, fans already made their views about the player clear after criticising the 31-year-old on social media.

Xolisile Evilgenius Qalane said Kwinika must go:

“He should headline the exodus of players at Chiefs at the end of the season.”

Thabo Francis Chiccose Nthabi is not a fan:

“Zitha Kwenika! Kaizer Chiefs just need to offload him.”

Thembah Ncwane made a suggestion:

Maart, Cross, Kwinika, Potsane, Morris and Ranga; all of them must leave.”

Igwe Masabs Sp wants Chiefs to cash in:

“Sell him.”

Thomas Pogba Maluleke says Kwinika needs to do more:

“He's not doing individual training this one.”

