Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett recently shared an incredible story about how Nelson Mandela, the founding President of South Africa, attended his wedding after the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) win.

Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett recently shared an incredible story about how Nelson Mandela, attended his wedding after the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) win.

The Wedding Surprise

In 1997, after Bartlett's great football achievements, he was preparing for his wedding in Cape Town.

To his surprise, Nelson Mandela, who had been a huge supporter of Bafana Bafana and South African sports, showed up at his wedding.

Mandela's granddaughter had told Bartlett that the President was disappointed not to be invited, so he made a surprise visit to the ceremony.

A Special Connection

This wasn’t the only time Bartlett connected with Mandela.

During his playing days, he often met Mandela, who admired him for his dedication to football and his role in South Africa’s national team.

Who is Shaun Bartlett?

Shaun Bartlett is one of South Africa's most famous footballers.

He played as a striker for Bafana Bafana and had a successful career both locally and internationally, playing for clubs in England, the USA, and Switzerland.

AFCON 1996: A Historic Victory

In 1996, South Africa hosted the Africa Cup of Nations. Bafana Bafana made history by winning the tournament, defeating Tunisia 2-0 in the final.

This victory was a huge moment for South African football and the country as a whole.

In 1996, South Africa hosted the Africa Cup of Nations. Bafana Bafana made history by winning the tournament, defeating Tunisia 2-0 in the final.

Mandela's Enduring Support for Bafana Bafana

Nelson Mandela's unwavering support for South Africa's national football team, Bafana Bafana, was evident throughout his presidency and beyond.

In April 1997, he penned a heartfelt message to the team, encouraging them ahead of their match against Zaire, emphasizing the significance of their performance on National Freedom Day.

Later that year, in June, Mandela addressed the team again, commending their recent victories and expressing confidence in their abilities as they approached World Cup qualifiers.

Even after his presidency, Mandela continued to engage with Bafana Bafana, meeting with the squad in June 2009 to wish them well ahead of their Confederations Cup semi-final against Brazil.

