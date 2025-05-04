Shauwn Mkhize made public the monthly wages of her club's players, reportedly in response to disciplinary action from the PSL

Veteran Thabo Matlaba tops the salary list with R121,000, while some players, like Simiso Gumede, earn less than R5,000

The disclosure is viewed as a calculated move to demonstrate financial transparency and defend the club against possible expulsion from the league

Royal AM president and business mogul Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has reportedly released details of her club’s player salaries. The move is seen as a direct response to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), which is seeking to expel the club from top-flight football. According to Sunday World, MaMkhize's disclosure appears to be a strategic act of transparency, intended to counter the PSL's disciplinary actions and defend Royal AM's financial credibility.

Top earners at Royal AM

The salary list reveals a sharp gap between the highest-paid and lowest-paid players at the club. Veteran defender Thabo Matlaba tops the list with a monthly wage of R121,000. Following him is playmaker Kabelo Mahlasela, who reportedly earns R93,500, while Shadrack Kobedi secures R80,000. Midfielder Jabulani Ncobeni rounds out the top four with a monthly salary exceeding R68,000.

Lowest-paid players raise eyebrows

At the other end of the scale, several players are reportedly earning less than R10,000 per month. Simiso Gumede, for instance, earns R4,950, making him the club’s lowest-paid player. Sbanga Zulu earns just over R6,900, while Andile Ngobese and Siphelele Majola earn R7,000 and R9,500 respectively. These figures have sparked concern over wage disparities within the squad.

MaMkhize emphasises transparency

Sources close to the club suggest that MaMkhize released the salary information to demonstrate financial transparency and undermine the PSL’s argument that Royal AM is poorly managed. The timing of the release aligns with ongoing legal tensions between the club and the league authorities, who have accused Royal AM of repeated administrative violations.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Public reaction and next steps

The public release of salaries is rare in South African football and has generated mixed reactions. While some praise MaMkhize for her openness, others question the fairness of wage gaps among players. Royal AM’s future in the PSL remains uncertain, but MaMkhize’s bold move signals her readiness to defend her club at all costs.

PSL to request promotion of three ABC Motsepe league clubs

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM’s expulsion from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was the result of severe financial troubles and governance failures, including a R40 million tax debt owed to SARS.

The club, placed under curatorship and suspended from competition, ultimately lost its top-flight status following a Board of Governors vote. In response, the PSL has proposed a restructuring of promotion by requesting SAFA to promote three teams from the ABC Motsepe League to fill the gap left by Royal AM.

This proposal, if accepted, could reshape the promotion and relegation landscape of South African football.

Source: Briefly News