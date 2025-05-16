AmaZulu FC defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele showcased his love for classic cars by posing with a vintage Mercedes-Benz C114, adding to his known affection for the iconic BMW Gusheshe

Mphahlele, who is wrapping up his third season at AmaZulu, boasts a successful football journey with honours including two PSL titles and a CAF Champions League crown

The social media post highlighting his taste in retro German vehicles reinforces Mphahlele's off-field image as a man with refined style and a passion for timeless elegance

AmaZulu FC veteran Ramahlwe Mphahlele is not just making tackles on the pitch, he’s turning heads off it with his unmistakable affection for vintage German engineering. The seasoned centre-back recently gave fans another glimpse into his stylish world when he posted a photo beside a timeless Mercedes-Benz model on Instagram.

The AmaZulu veteran remains a fan favourite for his consistency at the back , and his suave style off it. Image: SABC Sport

Source: Twitter

A car lover’s paradise: From Gusheshe to Benz

While most know Mphahlele for his long-standing football career, which includes stints at top-flight clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Moroka Swallows, fewer realise the extent of his automotive passion. In football circles, it’s no secret that his BMW Gusheshe is one of his prized possessions. Now, the defender has seemingly expanded his taste to include another retro gem: a classic Mercedes-Benz C114, often dubbed the “Stroke Eight”.

With its sleek, rounded lines and iconic silhouette, the C114 has long been a favourite among collectors, particularly in South Africa where nostalgia for German motoring runs deep. Whether the car is his or simply part of a shoot, Mphahlele’s appreciation for old-school automobiles is undeniable.

AmaZulu FC’s Ramahlwe Mphahlele strikes a pose next to his vintage Mercedes-Benz. Image: Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Source: Facebook

From titles to timeless rides

The 34-year-old defender is preparing to conclude his third season with AmaZulu. During his decorated career, he’s lifted two Premier Soccer League titles and a CAF Champions League trophy — a legacy built on grit and consistency. Yet away from football, Mphahlele’s taste in cars reveals a man drawn to elegance and timeless quality.

Social media reacts to the style statement

Mphahlele’s post sparked interest from fans, many of whom praised his choice of wheels. The pairing of a Gusheshe and a Stroke Eight is more than coincidence, it’s a declaration of class. With both models symbolising prestige and history, the player is clearly in love with more than just the game.

As Mphahlele prepares for the next chapter in his career, one thing is certain: whether it’s on the pitch or behind the wheel of a classic, the man knows how to make a lasting impression.

Source: Briefly News