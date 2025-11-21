Mamelodi Sundowns’ veteran playmaker Themba Zwane insisted he will keep playing as long as his body allows

The 36-year-old has faced a challenging season, battling multiple injuries, but remains committed to the pitch

Zwane’s experience and leadership continue to make him a key figure for both club and country

Football journalist Mandla Biyela shared exclusive insights on Zwane’s resilience and professionalism with Briefly News

Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Themba ‘Mshishi’ Zwane has confirmed that he intends to continue his professional career for as long as his body permits, insisting that he alone will know when it’s time to hang up his boots.

Themba Zwane celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group E football match between South Africa and Namibia. Photo: Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

The 36-year-old playmaker, one of the most dependable figures for both Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, has endured a challenging season due to a series of injuries.

His struggles began last October while on international duty with Bafana Bafana, forcing him onto the sidelines for several months. Zwane then suffered further setbacks, including a thigh injury during the MTN8 campaign, before another knock against Magesi FC in September 2025 tested his resilience.

Zwane is committed to pushing through injuries

Despite these challenges, Zwane remains committed to giving his all on the pitch. Speaking to iDiski Times senior journalist Lorenz Köhler, he said:

"To be honest, I will say, as long as God gives me strength, I will still be there in the field and push myself. But when the time is right, I will also raise my hands and say, 'Now it’s time.'"

Veteran football journalist Mandla Biyela, speaking to Briefly News, said Zwane’s commitment goes beyond physical endurance.

"What sets Themba apart is his football intelligence and leadership on the field," Biyela explained.

"Even when he’s not at 100%, he reads the game better than most, creates opportunities, and lifts the team’s morale. That’s why Sundowns and Bafana Bafana continue to rely on him despite his age."

Sundowns' midfielder Themba Zwane celebrates after scoring a goal during the CAF Champions League group B match . Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Zwane’s professionalism sets an example

Biyela added that Zwane’s professionalism provides a blueprint for younger players.

"In modern football, you see many players burn out early because they lack discipline in training and recovery. Themba is different. He takes care of his body, studies opponents, and never underestimates the mental side of the game. Young talents at Sundowns should pay attention to how he manages both his form and his mindset."

He also highlighted Zwane’s role as a stabilising influence.

"Even when coming back from injury, he can calm a dressing room, guide new signings, and provide a tactical edge on the pitch. That kind of presence can’t be measured just in goals or assists it’s about experience, composure, and the respect he commands."

Zwane’s determination and professionalism underscore why he remains a cornerstone for both Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, even as he navigates the physical challenges that come with a long and storied career.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is yet to name his squad to participate in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco in December.

The Belgian tactician qualified Bafana Bafana for back-to-back AFCON competitions after finishing third in the last edition in the Ivory Coast. They will face Egypt and other top nations in the group stage in Morocco in December 2025.

Ahead of AFCON preparations, Broos claims he hopes to have Sipho Mbule and Themba Zwane in the Bafana Bafana squad that will represent South Africa in the competition.

The former Cameroon national team coach added that while Mbule is now a key player, the team still needs cover in case of injury, referencing the previous challenge they faced with Themba Zwane, who is currently injured.

Mbule shares what Broos told Bafana

Briefly News earlier reported that Sipho Mbule shared what Broos told Bafana Bafana ahead of their friendly game against Zambia.

The Orlando Pirates midfielder was one of the best players in the game against the 2012 AFCON winners.

Source: Briefly News