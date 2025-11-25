A SAFA ABC Motsepe League referee was physically assaulted by angry fans after a controversial penalty decision

The incident occurred during the Nkowankowa Continental vs Mukondeni Young Chiefs match, which ended 3-2

SAFA Limpopo has launched an investigation, and those involved could face disciplinary action

A referee faced his worst nightmare on Saturday, 22 November 2025, when angry supporters physically assaulted him during a SAFA ABC Motsepe League match between Nkowankowa Continental and Mukondeni Young Chiefs.

The shocking incident, which has gone viral, occurred after the match official awarded a controversial penalty to Chiefs. The game ended 3-2 in favour of Mukondeni.

Eyewitnesses reported that the confrontation happened immediately after the referee blew the final whistle. A section of Nkowankowa fans stormed the field, attempting to attack the official. He narrowly escaped harm, aided by security personnel and team officials who intervened to protect him.

SAFA Limpopo has confirmed it will launch a full investigation into the incident, with those responsible potentially facing disciplinary action.

Growing concerns over the safety of match officials

This is not the first time a South African sports official has faced aggression from fans or players. In July 2025, Western Cape rugby referee Lionel Gerwel was assaulted by a Manenberg Rangers player after issuing a red card during a weekend club match. Incidents like these highlight ongoing concerns about the safety of match officials across South Africa.

Football fans have shared their reactions to the Nkowankowa incident:

@Mlandzeni1:

"Chiefs and moering referees is synonymous. They almost moered a referee in Moses Mabhida; it was the other Chiefs 😂😂😂."

@Real_RIvolution:

"Our referees are horrible, but this hooliganism must be rejected by all soccer-loving fans. There are proper channels open to anyone who feels aggrieved by poor officiating."

@gumededela:

"Serves South African football well after celebrating hooliganism from FC Lupopo."

@Thlaku :

"The team must be suspended for at least 3 years. The assaulter must be arrested."

@Maliqo:

"Abongile Tom must be sent in this league. Maybe he will come up right again."

@MathopoEki:

"This team must be expelled from professional football South Africa."

@Hadja_Safadja:

"Abongile Tom deserves such warm hands."

