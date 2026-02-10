Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro showed off a luxurious Bentley Bentayga, catching attention from South African football fans

Ribeiro is thriving in Spain's La Liga 2 after a challenging start with Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa in September 2025

His stunning performances at the FIFA Club World Cup propelled his high-profile move to Europe

Former Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Lucas Ribeiro was recently seen posing in front of a luxurious car, catching the eyes of football fans in South Africa. Ribeiro, who acrimoniously severed ties with the Betway Premiership champions in 2025, is now plying his trade in Spain's La Liga 2 with Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, 9 February 2026, he flaunted a stunning Bentley Bentayga. The luxury SUV is valued at around €213,700 (approximately R4.5 million), making it one of the most expensive cars on the road and reflecting the lucrative salary he could be earning in the Spanish league.

The ride suits Ribeiro well, as his speed and performances on the field mirror the SUV’s capabilities. The high-performance vehicle is powered by a twin-turbo engine and can accelerate from zero to sixty miles per hour in just 3.8 seconds, blending brute speed with refined luxury.

South African football fans react

Football fans had plenty to say about Ribeiro’s fancy wheels, with South African supporters, especially Mamelodi Sundowns fans, flooding the comments section:

@gustav:

"Quality bro."

@cortee:

"You got too much dad."

@official_kenny:

"Maestro."

@reyaad:

"It's too much sauce."

@papta:

"Speed point."

@sir.mcotoyi:

"Kudliwa imali kaMotsepe."

@danii.a.a:

"He is handsome, and he knows it."

Ribeiro’s growth in Spain’s La Liga 2

Ribeiro’s move to Cultural Leonesa was confirmed in September 2025 after he terminated his contract with Sundowns and completed his transfer to Spain’s Segunda División side. Like many players adjusting to a new country and league, his start was steady rather than spectacular as he adapted to a different style of play.

Over recent months, he has come into form and grown more comfortable in the league, scoring important goals that have helped his team secure valuable points. He was instrumental when he scored a late winner in a 3‑2 victory over Mirandés in October 2025. He also netted in a 1‑0 win against Malaga in November 2025, playing a decisive role in lifting his club away from the relegation zone.

Ribeiro’s dazzling performances for Sundowns at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, held in the USA, included a goal that was awarded the tournament’s best. His outstanding showing attracted several big European clubs, ultimately leading to his move away from Masanswana in a highly publicised tug of war, which Ribeiro decisively won at the age of 27.

