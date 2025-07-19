Mamelodi Sundowns' Brazilian talisman Lucas Ribeiro clinched the FIFA Club World Cup Goal of the Tournament, outshining global superstars Lionel Messi

In a jaw-dropping moment, Ribeiro won the ball deep in his half and sprinted 67 yards, weaving through Borussia Dortmund’s defence

The wonder goal went viral, earning over 40,000 fan votes online and widespread acclaim from supporters worldwide

Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Lucas Ribeiro stunned the football world by winning the FIFA Club World Cup Goal of the Tournament, beating global icons Lionel Messi and Jamal Musiala.

The tournament, hosted in the United States, witnessed a moment of magic from Ribeiro during Sundowns' clash against German giants Borussia Dortmund. Although Masandawana eventually lost 4–3 in a thrilling encounter, Ribeiro’s solo goal was the highlight of the match and now the entire tournament.

The Brazilian-born forward won possession in his half and then went on a blistering 67-yard run, slicing through Dortmund’s defence like a hot knife through butter. He capped it off by calmly slotting the ball past an outstretched Gregor Kobel in goal.

The goal received massive attention on social media and earned 40,000 fan votes, edging out goals from both Messi and Musiala to clinch the top honour.

How did Ribeiro react the moment he scored that goal?

Ribeiro, clearly proud of his strike, reflected on the moment with humility and excitement:

“I am always confident. I’m thrilled to have scored the goal. The moment I turned with the ball, I said, ‘OK, let me go, let me put the ball in the space.’ I’m happy with the goal, but the most important thing is that the team played well. I have good speed, but it's not normally sustained over long distances. That was the difference for me scoring this goal.”

How did fans react to the award?

Here’s how social media users reacted to Ribeiro’s stunning goal:

@TinoMalinga:

"Boss."

@Sekutips_:

"Massive performance!"

@Sekutips_:

"Keep pushing. Full support 🫡🫡"

@Nino_StinkyRich:

"This is a star player! 🔥"

@t_junction1:

"Congratulations 👏"

@Llekamania_:

"He was never gonna lose 👆💛"

@SalimoAnne:

"CONGRATULATIONS 🎊"

@KB_Ramasimong:

"Yet he can't get a move from Sundowns to a better club? What is at play, Mara?"

@Mafika_TM:

"That tap-in?? How come? 🤣"

@ThaboMatlo58613:

"He has no peer."

With a growing fan base and a highlight reel moment now etched into Club World Cup history, Lucas Ribeiro’s stock continues to rise, and the world is watching.

Long-term deal with Masandawana

Ribeiro Costa joined Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2023 and signed a long-term contract that runs until June 2028. His arrival was seen as a statement of intent by the Betway Premiership champions, and he has since become an integral part of Miguel Cardoso's squad.

He has reportedly attracted serious interest from French club AS Saint-Etienne following his standout displays at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

