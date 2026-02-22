Abdeslam Ouaddou has aired his views after Orlando Pirates were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup after losing to Casric Stars

The French-Moroccan tactician also opened up on the reason behind the Sea Robbers' defeat against the second-tier side at home

The comments made by the former Marumo Gallants mentor sparked different reactions from Premier Soccer League fans on social media

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has broken his silence after the Buccaneers were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup in the Round of 16 stage after losing to Casric Stars at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday evening.

The second-tier side eliminated the Betway Premiership giants with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory after the encounter ended goalless following 120 minutes of play.

The result came shortly after Mamelodi Sundowns were also knocked out earlier in the day, meaning the country’s traditional heavyweights are all eliminated before the quarter-final stage, with Kaizer Chiefs also being knocked out of the competition.

Ouaddou reacts to Pirates' Nedbank Cup exit

Ouaddou, who recently complained about his team, described the outcome as a major setback for Orlando Pirates, emphasising how much the competition mattered to the team and its fanbase.

He explained that the plan was to dominate proceedings early, apply intense pressure in the opening half, and convert scoring opportunities.

However, he conceded that inefficiency in front of goal, an issue from their previous outing, proved costly once again, particularly in a knockout format where clinical finishing is decisive.

Ouaddou explains why Pirates lost to Casric

Speaking further, the Orlando Pirates head coach shared his thoughts on the reason behind his team's defeat against the lower league side.

According to Ouaddou, failing to capitalise on clear chances in the first half allowed their opponents to grow in confidence. He acknowledged that Casric executed their defensive duties effectively, while Pirates attempted to inject more imagination and attacking variation after the break in an effort to unsettle them, generating additional openings.

In his assessment, the match should have been settled within regulation time. Although the team had anticipated the possibility of penalties and prepared accordingly during the week, the shootout ultimately went against them. Ouaddou accepted the defeat and extended his congratulations to Casric’s players and technical team.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Ouaddou's comment after Orlando Pirates' defeat against Casric Stars.

Vuyani Monelo

I believe a congested fixture schedule was Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns own demise & worst enemy. They had a tough encounter during the week which left players bruised & battered a game that was supposed to have been postponed to prepare better for the Nedbank cup. Their opponents stood a chance to win bcoz had an advantage of enough time to rest 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️🤷🏽

Christian Precious MacHingura

This is true because if February didn't march, April may!

Bra Shane

Irvin Khoza's pockets comes first, supporters are the last things in his mind

Bongani Ngobeni

How do you approach a match without a striker and then have defenders take penalties? Ouaddou's tactics are questionable.

Rito Henry Ford

This coach's Ouaddou is trying very hard to change Orlando Pirates to Marumo Gallants, his Marumo Gallants Pirates are failing him by not delivering, whatever he has against the likes of Mbuli, Mbatha and Makgopa will cost him his job. We have already left Mabasa because of him, his Nemtanjela, Masendamis are costing Pirates big time.

Source: Briefly News