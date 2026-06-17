Orlando Pirates’ title-winning coach has earned praise from an unexpected source after a remarkable first season in charge

A former Buccaneer has opened up about the major culture shift that transformed the Soweto giants behind the scenes

The coach’s demanding methods appear to have changed the way Pirates approach every match, with results speaking for themselves

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Orlando Pirates announced Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou as the club’s head coach at the start of the 2025/26 season, a decision that was met with scepticism from some fans and pundits.

The doubts came after Ouaddou had not yet proven himself at one of South Africa’s biggest clubs, having previously coached Marumo Gallants. However, months later, the coach silenced his critics by guiding the Soweto giants to a domestic treble, including the long-awaited Betway Premiership title that had eluded Pirates for 14 years.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s impact at Orlando Pirates

When Ouaddou arrived at Mayfair, he made several difficult decisions, including moving on from some established players and leaving others out of his plans.

One of those affected was striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who at one stage was closing in on surpassing Orlando Pirates legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi as the club’s all-time leading goal scorer. However, Mabasa soon found himself struggling for regular game time before being sent on loan to Stellenbosch FC. At the end of the season, Pirates confirmed that they had ended their relationship with the prolific forward.

The striker recently opened up about Ouaddou’s influence on the team during an appearance on the Soccer Beat podcast.

“He is a good human being; I won’t lie about that. He is very demanding,” Mabasa said.

“He demands that his players run and run and run. Like you would have seen as well, that’s what he expects from his players.”

Tshegofatso Mabasa reveals Pirates’ new mentality

Mabasa explained that Ouaddou had changed the mentality within the Pirates squad by demanding that players compete for every ball and continue pushing even when situations seem difficult.

The former Buccaneers striker said the coach has encouraged players to make extra efforts, with that determination becoming a major part of the team’s identity. He added that the difference has been clear during matches, with Pirates continuing to press and fight until the final moments of games.

Mabasa believes the team’s impressive work rate and intensity are a direct result of Ouaddou’s approach. According to the forward, the coach’s focus on discipline, energy and commitment has helped unite the squad and contributed to their success during a historic season.

As seen in the post below.

Fans were impressed by Mabasa's remarks;

@Mbongeleni8412·

'' I respect Mabasa🙏

Many didn't expect such a good comment from him 🙌.''

@YSilwane:

''The question intended that he’s going to lambast the coach.''

@K12Sipho:

True Patriot, and we still love you, Sniper. We’ll forever be indebted, and we wish you the best in your football journey, Sniper.''

Pirates close to signing talented SA winger

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates are closing in on signing a talented South African winger from one of their Premier Soccer League rivals.

The Soweto giants are said to consider the youngster as a potential replacement for Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.

Source: Briefly News