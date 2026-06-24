Former Kaizer Chiefs coach John Paintsil was caught on camera in a heated exchange with England star Jude Bellingham during the Ghana versus England World Cup clash

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz confirmed that Bellingham used offensive language and reacted badly to the tackle on Jerome Opoku

The incident has sparked controversy over the potential uneven application of the so-called 'Vinicius Law' in the tournament

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Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant John Paintsil was involved in a heated exchange with England star Jude Bellingham during the World Cup clash in Boston. Image: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach John Paintsil has gone viral online following a heated exchange with England star Jude Bellingham at Boston Stadium on 24 June 2026. The 2026 FIFA World Cup clash between Ghana and England was not short on drama, despite ending in a goalless 0-0 draw.

Just moments before half-time, tensions flared when Bellingham made a tackle on Ghana player Jerome Opoku, prompting an immediate reaction from the Black Stars bench. A major commotion then broke out, with Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz and his technical staff incensed by the Real Madrid superstar, as insults were exchanged across the touchline.

During the altercation, the former Chiefs assistant appeared to be telling the English midfielder to "F*** off, man" as Bellingham was being pulled away from the situation by his teammates. The former West Ham defender was right at the centre of the dispute, engaging directly with the England international.

Bellingham and Queiroz Give Their Versions

The incident has dominated headlines, with both parties offering their versions of events. Bellingham explained the tackle that sparked the fury. He admitted it had been "a silly tackle", explaining that he had been trying to win the ball but had followed through slightly and caught his opponent.

He continued:

"I spoke to him after, and then their bench jumped up trying to get me a yellow card."

England manager Thomas Tuchel also stepped in to diffuse the situation, telling his players to "go away" as the melee threatened to escalate further.

Ghana Coach Queiroz offered his perspective, outlining his initial intention to calm the situation.

"First, my intention was to tell him to cool down with that tackle that he did," Queiroz explained.

"It could be a second yellow card or red card, it was clear because he went with his foot against our player."

Queiroz Confirms Insults Were Traded

The Ghanaian coach alleged that Bellingham used obscene language during the verbal sparring.

"He had a bad reaction with some bad names and that's why the story started. In the middle of the emotional moment, these things are normal. He swears and that created more tension."

Queiroz played down the severity of the bust-up, saying there had only been "a small verbal spark" before tempers cooled. He added that football was an emotional sport and "not dancing in a ballroom in a tuxedo" or "a show."

Vinicius law controversy erupts after Jude Bellingham incident. Image: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius Law Controversy Emerges

The controversy extends beyond the verbal clash. Bellingham covering his mouth during the argument has sparked a strong outcry over a possible uneven application of the so-called 'Vinicius Law.' This comes after Miguel Almirón was sent off days earlier for a similar action.

Paraguay is considering filing a formal complaint with FIFA, while international media and social networks point to an alleged double standard in the match. Bellingham's close friend and teammate Morgan Rogers stepped in to restrain him during the heated argument with Paintsil and the Ghanaian staff.

While the match ended in a stalemate, the off-field drama involving John Paintsil and Jude Bellingham continues to generate headlines. Both parties have moved on from the spat, but the debate regarding the application of the 'Vinicius Law' and the conduct of star players is likely to persist as the tournament progresses.

PSL Stars Mbule and Shalulile Linked With Shock Zimbabwe Move

Briefly News also reported that Sipho Mbule and Peter Shalulile have emerged as surprise transfer targets for Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC.

The ambitious club, backed by businessman Scott Sakupwanya, is preparing for its first CAF Champions League campaign and has already secured former PSL stars Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Source: Briefly News