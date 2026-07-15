Bujy Bikwa announced on Instgaram hat he returned to school to pursue a BBA while continuing to DJ and host a TV show

The popular presenter shared the exciting news with his online supporters, calling it his late 30s glow-up

Bikwa is also building his business, Aluwa Chikwata, alongside his studies and entertainment career

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Bujy Bikwa said it's back to school amid career highs. Image: bujy_bikwa

Source: Instagram

Popular South African DJ and presenter Bujy Bikwa has revealed he is heading back to school in his late 30s, determined to chase a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). He is determined to do this while keeping all his other plates spinning. The announcement dropped on his Instagram on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, and quickly caught the attention of fans who admire his hustle.

Bikwa, best known for his DJ sets and his presenting role on the TV show Gwababa, made it clear he has no intention of slowing down. He is simultaneously pursuing his degree, growing his business venture Aluwa Chikwata, and continuing to perform on the decks.

What Bujy's late 30s glow-up entails

In his post, the entertainer shared that he is embracing everything at once. "New season, who dis? Yes, I'm back in school AND still on the decks because why choose when you can do both?!" he wrote. "Building Aluwa Chikwata, chasing that BBA, hosting my heart out on #Gwababa, and having the time of my life doing it. Late 30s glow-up loading... Stay humble, stay hungry, stay booked."

The post resonated with some of his followers because of how candidly Bikwa spoke about rebuilding during a phase of life that many people write off as too late. He spoke about doing everything at once. Beyond studying for his BBA, he continues to build Aluwa Chikwata as a business, maintains an active presence on the entertainment circuit, and hosts a TV show at a time when Mzansi previously thought had been cancelled from the entertainment industry.

Rather than looking at his commitments as challenges, Bikwa frames them as a deliberate choice, leaning into the grind of doing it all with the confidence of someone who knows exactly what he is building towards.

Bujy off the hook

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bujy Bikwa was let off the hook when Boity Thulo decided to drop the assault charges against him, after a mediation process in court.

The media personalities appeared at the Midrand magistrate's court, where Bujy said they smoked the peace pipe.

Source: Briefly News