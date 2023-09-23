Rugby World Cup defending champions South Africa face top-ranked Ireland in a pivotal Pool B showdown

Springboks make just one lineup change as Bongi Mbonambi steps in for the injured Malcolm Marx

Mzansi people are excited about the anticipated match and are cheering the Springboks on social media

South Africans extended their support to the Springboks ahead of the match with Ireland.

Source: TikTok

The defending champions of the Rugby World Cup, South Africa, are set to face their most formidable challenge of the tournament thus far.

South Africa vs. Ireland

The Springboks will be squaring off against the world's number-one-ranked team, Ireland.

According to SABCNews, this match has been dubbed "final before the final" by rugby experts. The Springboks have emerged victorious in their initial two pool matches.

Springboks' team against Ireland

The starting lineup for this game sees just one change the squad that won against Scotland in their first match. Bongi Mbonambi steps in to fill the void left by the injured Malcolm Marx.

Mzansi rooting for the Springboks

South Africans are hyped to watch the showdown today and many are confident the Springboks will secure a win.

Read some of the comments below:

Julia Morwe mentioned:

"Go Bokke you are defending champions.❤ "

Carlos Frans wrote::

"As soon as the Boks lose tonight Eskom is gonna announce loadsheding.️"

Raps Kellz commented:

"Go Bokke whether Ireland is world number 1 or not, they're playing against defending champions. We are going to give them a hiding. "

EEGEE stated:

"The boys must play for the country as we are all behind them all the way."

Khetha Ngcobo posted:

"It's Ireland that will be facing their biggest test, not South Africa. Being number one with an empty trophy cabinet means nothing."

