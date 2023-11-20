The Springboks have won over the hearts of many South Africans for many reasons, including their skills and looks

Rugby players are often seen as attractive, confident and self-assured due to their physical prowess and athletic achievements.

The Rugby World Cup put our favourite boys in green and gold, the Springboks, in the spotlight, gaining much attention for their skills and hunky looks, particularly the squad's single players.

If rugby players with strong muscles, toned bodies and Springbok status are your type, you'll definitely want to check out this list of eligible bachelors.

1. Damian Willemse

The gent with a mesmerising smile, caramel skin, a fun personality and a tattoo of the Webb-Eliss trophy on his toosh.

Springbok, Damia Willemse, plays as a fullback, fly-half, winger, or inside centre for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship, Western Province in the Currie Cup, and the South Africa national team, the Springboks.

Born on May 7, 1998, in East London, Willemse is known for his versatility, ball-handling skills, and ability to create scoring opportunities, News24 reports.

He has been praised for his calm head under pressure and his ability to make big plays in crucial moments.

According to Planet Rugby, Willemse is a highly decorated player, having won the following accolades:

2018 Junior Springbok of the Year

2018 Currie Cup Young Player of the Season

2019 Rugby World Cup Champion

Willemse is considered one of the most promising young talents in South African rugby and is expected to play a major role for the Springboks in the years to come.

2. Makazole Mapimpi

The charismatic Xhosa guy.

Makazole Drex Mapimpi plays as a winger for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship and the Springboks.

He was born on July 26, 1990, in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Mapimpi is known for his speed, agility, and ability to score tries. He is the all-time leading try-scorer for the Sharks in Super Rugby and has also scored the most tries for South Africa in a single Rugby World Cup, with six tries in 2019.

According to Rugby World Cup, was a key player in South Africa's victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, scoring a try in the final against England.

According to Cape Town Today, Mapimpi is a role model for many young South Africans, and he is an inspiration to all who have faced adversity in their lives.

He is a true champion of the gam, andwillo continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

3. Canan Moodie

The cute newbie on the Bokke squad.

Canan Moodie currently plays as a wing for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and the Springboks.

He was born on November 5, 2002, in Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa.

Moodie is known for his electric pace, elusiveness, and ability to finish off tries. He is still a yong plr, but he has already made a big impron onugby world. He is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in South African rugby.

According to Rugby World, Moodie's impressive performances for the Bulls earned him a call-up to the Springboks squad in 2022.

He made his debut for the Springboks against Australia in Sydney, and he scored a try on his debut, Super Sport reports.

Moodie was the youngest player to ever play for the Sprie time of his debut.

Moodie is a very talented young player with a bright future ahead of him. He is sure significant a major force in South African rugby for many years to come.

4. Lukhanyo Am

The humble, beareded hunk.

Lukhanyo Am is a South African rugby union player who plays as a centre for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship and the South Africa national team, the Springboks.

Born on November 28, 1993, in King William's Town, South Africa. According to Rugby Onslaught, Am is known for his hard-hitting tackles, decisive running, and ability to break the gain line.

Am is also a skilled ball-handler ad pasndcrucial is a key member of the Springboks' defensive and attacking game.

According to SA Rugby, the 29-year-old centre missed out on squad selection because of the injury having appeared in the first four matches of the season as he recovered from a knee injury suffered in 2022.

News24 affirms that Am is a highly decorated player, having won the following accolades:

2019 Rugby World Cup Champion

2021 United Rugby Championship Champion

2023 Rugby World Cup Champion

Am is considered one of the best centres in world rugby and is sure to continue to be a major force for the Springboks in the years to come.

Why women are drawn to successful bachelors

Relationship expert, Shelley Lewin told Briefly News that throughout history, men who were successful in their careers or demonstrated leadership qualities were often highly regarded.

"These perceptions can influence our collective views on attractiveness. Women may be instinctively drawn to traits that indicate a man's ability to provide and protect.

"Success and ambition can be seen as signs of a man's ability to support a family and provide resources. Success often brings stability and financial security, which are important factors in a long-term relationship. Women may be drawn to successful men because they perceive them as more capable of providing a stable and secure future." Lewin shared.

