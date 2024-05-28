Siya Kolisi met up with three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, 26 May 2024

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner posted a picture of himself and the Dutch speedster on social media

Local netizens were impressed by Kolisi's latest post, and the flanker added Verstappen to his ever-growing list of celebrity friends

Siya Kolis met with F1 champion Max Verstappen. Image: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Two-time Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi shared a picture of himself and three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, 26 May 2024.

The 32-year-old flanker, who was included in Time Magazine's list of the world's most influential people, continues to grow as a global sporting celebrity by meeting iconic athletes.

Siya Kolisi meets Max Verstappen

Kolisi shared a picture with Verstappen on his Instagram account:

Kolisi, stepping down as Bok skipper, smiled alongside Verstappen while holding a signed Red Bull Racing sweater and acknowledged his age advantage over the speedster on the post.

Koilisi commented:

"5 years apart ."

Fans love seeing Kolisi shine

As his global sporting celebrity status grew, local netizens took to social media to share their admiration for Kolisi.

Anelkajacobs is not a Red Bull fan:

"Great picture, wrong team, Siya."

Zoeislife wants Kolisi to work his charm:

"Now convince them to have an F1 in Cape Town."

Totsworldwide praised both men:

"Two of the world's most humble and respected champions."

Cam_dogg admired Kolisi:

"Brother is really doing side quests."

Drewlele loved the picture:

"This pic is hella LOUD! It's screaming 'CHAMPIONS of the WORLD'."

Siya Kolisi dines with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer

As Briefly News reported, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi impressed Mzansi after sharing a picture of his family dining with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer.

The Bok flanker has a long list of sporting celebrity friends, including former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, and heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

