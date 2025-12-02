A former Springbok captain has opened up about a tense rivalry with Rassie Erasmus during their playing days

Skinstad disclosed that the competition for the same position led to a frosty relationship, though tensions have since been resolved

He praises Erasmus’ evolution into a top-level coach, acknowledging the dedication and impact he has had on South African rugby

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A former Springboks captain has opened up about his tense relationship with teammate Rassie Erasmus during their playing careers.

English N.8 Lawrence Dallaglio is tackled by an unidentified South African as no.8 Bobby Skinstad (L) looks on during the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match. Image: GERRY PENNY

Source: Getty Images

Bobby Skinstad revealed that the two “hated each other” and were constantly competing for the same position, making communication minimal at times. Skinstad explained that while their rivalry was fierce, it stemmed from passion and a love for the game.

Skinstad and Erasmus overlapped in the late 1990s and early 2000s as part of South Africa’s loose trio. Both players fought hard to earn a spot in the squad, with Skinstad admitting that he was focused primarily on his own performance at the time.

Skinstad praises Erasmus’ coaching transformation

Reflecting on the present, Skinstad said any old tensions have been completely resolved. Speaking on the Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast, he admitted, “I have no reason to sing his praises,” while also expressing admiration for Erasmus’ transition from player to coach, a journey he witnessed firsthand as a SuperSport commentator.

The 2007 Rugby World Cup winner praised Erasmus for transforming the Springboks into one of South Africa’s biggest sporting brands. He said that Erasmus had worked tirelessly to make the national team a source of pride and joy across the country. Rugby, he added, no longer had a small, white following; it now unites South Africans from all backgrounds, with fans stopping everything to watch their team play.

Skinstad also noted that what impressed him most was Erasmus’ dedication to coaching, reaching a new level of understanding that earned his immense respect. He explained that his decade-long commentary career allowed him to observe Erasmus’ growth closely, from his work ethic to his skill development.

On a respect level, Skinstad said, it was “through the roof,” and that Erasmus had even influenced him in terms of hard work, commitment, and application to the game.

Rassie Erasmus during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus has been involved with the Springboks’ coaching setup since 2018, guiding South Africa to World Cup glory in 2019 as head coach and serving as the director of rugby. With speculation mounting and foreign clubs circling, pressure is building on SARU to secure Erasmus’s services beyond 2027.

In 2025, he led the Boks to retaining the Rugby Championship, and the Boks ended the season with their second-best winning rate of 86%. As the 2027 Rugby World Cup beckons, the Springboks have peaked, and with consistency, they could make history and lift the Webb Ellis trophy for the third time in a row. That would be some feat for Erasmus and his team.

Former Springboks Head Coach joins Selborne College

Briefly News previously reported that a former Springbok coach has secured his first role since leaving the Bulls earlier this year and joined Selborne College in East London as a consultant.

The 61-year-old rugby veteran will play a key role in strengthening the school’s rugby programme ahead of the 2026 season. The school also confirmed that Derek Page, a former head boy and 1st XV player, will take on the role of director of rugby.

Source: Briefly News