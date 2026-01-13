Ex-Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan has raised concerns about Jacques Nienaber’s impact at Leinster, questioning the team’s overall strategy

O’Sullivan believes Leinster’s defence, often seen as a strength under Nienaber, is “breachable” and inconsistent, while their attacking play has become predictable

Despite domestic success, doubts remain over Leinster’s ability to secure a Champions Cup, with critics warning that the current approach could limit their chances against elite European teams

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan has voiced concerns over Jacques Nienaber’s influence at Leinster, suggesting the team’s current style under the South African coach is both predictable in attack and vulnerable in defence.

Since joining the Dublin-based province in 2023, following South Africa’s Rugby World Cup triumph, Nienaber has been tasked with improving Leinster’s performance after Stuart Lancaster’s departure. While Lancaster was praised for fostering a dynamic attacking style, Leinster failed to capture silverware under him. Nienaber, widely regarded as a defensive expert, was expected to elevate the team to European success.

Leinster defence ‘breachable’ despite Nienaber’s reputation

O’Sullivan highlighted that, although Leinster secured the United Rugby Championship title in 2025, their Champions Cup ambitions stalled, with losses in the 2024 final and the 2025 semi-final. He reported that the defence, often considered Nienaber’s strength, has exposed critical weaknesses at key moments.

The former Ireland coach noted that Leinster’s defensive system is “very breachable” if opponents execute smart attacking plays. While it has worked effectively at times, he described the lapses as catastrophic, referencing the team’s defeat to Northampton. He also suggested that rivals like Munster and Ulster have found ways to exploit these weaknesses, indicating that the system may struggle against top-tier European competition.

Predictable attack undermining Leinster’s progress

O’Sullivan also warned that Leinster’s attacking approach under Nienaber lacks unpredictability. Although the team has a strong defensive foundation, the absence of creativity in attack could limit their chances in the European Cup. He implied that unless Leinster evolves offensively, they risk being undone by more adaptable sides in the later stages of tournaments.

Overall, O’Sullivan portrayed a team at a crossroads, capable of domestic success but potentially exposed against smarter, high-calibre opposition. He emphasised that Leinster must find a balance between defence and attack to achieve sustained European glory under Nienaber’s guidance.

In November 2025, Nienaber said he wouldn't rule out finding himself back alongside the Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus in future. While he emphasised his full commitment to Leinster, he acknowledged that the Springboks still exert a strong emotional pull. In September, he committed to an extended stay in Ireland. His contract with Leinster was renewed until the end of the 2026/27 season, where he continues to serve as senior coach under director of rugby Leo Cullen.

