Irish legend Alan Quinlan has named Rassie Erasmus as the greatest rugby coach ever in the world with his achievements with the Springboks.

Within South African rugby scene, Erasmus is often celebrated as the greatest coach in Springboks history. Yet beyond the country’s borders—especially in Ireland—he does not always receive the same level of recognition.

In 2025, the Springboks successfully retained their Rugby Championship crown and completed their November European Tour without a single loss. Their tour highlights included a win against France and, most notably, a triumph over Ireland in Dublin—their first there since 2012.

Quinlan names Erasmus greatest ever rugby coach

Quinlan has lavished praise on Erasmus, making some encouraging comments about the South African rugby coach.

Ahead of the 2026 Six Nations, he also indicated that the Springboks’ current momentum positions them as strong contenders to achieve an unprecedented third straight Rugby World Cup title in 2027 in Australia.

Having played under Erasmus during his transformative period at Munster, Quinlan believes the South African strategist has transcended tactical genius, entering a level of enduring, historical influence over the game.

Quinlan told BOYLE Sports, who provide the latest Six Nations odds, that he considers Rassie Erasmus the greatest rugby coach of all time. “South Africa will be strong favourites for the 2027 World Cup. Their squad depth is phenomenal. The country has always produced talented players, but Erasmus has transformed the system itself—streamlining unions, improving player pathways, standardizing communication, and enforcing higher fitness standards.”

Quinlan reflects on Erasmus work

Reflecting on his experience with Ireland, Quinlan added, “I remember 2016 in Cape Town when we claimed our first victory on South African soil. Following that, their Rugby Championship performances dipped, and when they came to Dublin in 2017, we defeated them 38-3. It was a rough period for them.”

He emphasised that South Africa’s talent pool has always been impressive, and the real difference lies in the coaching team.

“Rassie hasn’t performed miracles—many of the players facing Ireland in November 2025 were already part of the squad in 2017. There was a solid core group. However, he deserves recognition for bringing in international coaches like Tony Brown and Felix Jones. He has honed the players to an exceptional standard. Their versatility and skill level now allow them to approach the game in multiple ways.”

