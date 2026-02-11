M-Net has reportedly withdrawn a documentary episode featuring ex-Springboks coach Peter de Villiers amid pressure from SA Rugby

The episode in question, which was critical of SA Rugby, was removed before the premiere of the Shape Shifters series

The documentary also covers in depth moments of De Villiers’ controversial past, time at the helm of the Boks and his political career

M-Net has removed a documentary episode featuring former Springboks head coach Peter de Villiers in an unprecedented move that has set tongues wagging. The satellite broadcaster was set to launch the series on SuperSport.

The three-part series, titled Shape Shifters, is scheduled to premiere this week and is produced by IdeaCandy. However, it has already courted controversy following the abrupt removal of the episode centred on De Villiers.

De Villiers coached the Springboks from 2008 to 2011. He took over after the 2007 Rugby World Cup and remained in charge until the end of the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Peter de Villiers' episode reportedly critical of SA Rugby

According to a report by Rapport, the episode featuring De Villiers included moments where the former Bok coach was critical of SA Rugby. Sources claim this may have prompted the decision to pull the episode and proceed with only two instalments, featuring Helen Zille and Ray McCauley.

SuperSport has a longstanding working relationship with SA Rugby, which some insiders believe could have influenced the decision. It is alleged that SA Rugby put pressure on SuperSport not to air the content, ultimately leading to M-Net withdrawing the episode.

SuperSport relies heavily on SA Rugby for rugby content, and there is reportedly an informal understanding regarding access to fixtures and rugby personalities. With rugby being one of the most loved sports in South Africa and the Springboks holding significant commercial value, some believe the broadcaster chose to protect its relationship with the governing body.

Sexual assault case and political involvement

The documentary episode was also set to explore De Villiers’ turbulent tenure as Springboks coach, the sexual assault charges brought against him, his life beyond rugby, and his political involvement.

In August 2025, De Villiers was found not guilty of sexual assault charges that had been laid against him in January 2024. At the time the allegations surfaced, he was serving as a member of the GOOD Party in Vredenburg, Western Cape. He was suspended from the party after a fellow member lodged a formal complaint.

In January 2025, De Villiers joined the MK Party following his fallout with the GOOD Party.

SA Rugby has denied any involvement in the withdrawal of the episode. Questions sent to De Villiers, SuperSport and M-Net were not answered at the time of publication.

