Springbok’s anti-doping testing numbers have dropped sharply over the past decade, prompting renewed scrutiny during the nation’s most dominant period in world rugby

The timing of the decline has sparked debate, as it overlaps with the Springboks’ back-to-back Rugby World Cup successes and several high-profile positive cases

Authorities insist global protocols are being followed despite laboratory setbacks and budget constraints, but critics argue the situation raises uncomfortable questions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

New drug-testing allegations cast a long shadow over South Africa’s golden rugby era, placing the Springboks’ recent dominance under fresh scrutiny.

An investigation published by The Telegraph has raised serious questions about the country’s anti-doping system during the very period in which the South Africa national rugby union team conquered the world. At the heart of it all are numbers that are difficult to ignore.

Sharp decline in testing during World Cup triumphs

According to figures sourced from the World Anti-Doping Agency, tests conducted by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport fell dramatically from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.

The drop coincides directly with South Africa’s most successful modern chapter, including their Rugby World Cup and Rugby World Cup victories. While testing numbers declined locally, the United Kingdom’s anti-doping authority reportedly increased its volume of checks during the same period.

South Africa has recorded 89 doping violations in rugby, accounting for roughly a fifth of the global total despite the country’s comparatively smaller playing base. That statistic alone has intensified debate.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

High-profile cases and SAIDs response

Several prominent cases have already placed the spotlight firmly on the sport. Former winger Aphiwe Dyantyi served a four-year suspension between 2019 and 2023. Flyhalf Elton Jantjies and winger S’busiso Nkosi both received lengthy bans in 2024 after returning positive tests.

More recently, prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye produced a positive sample but continues to feature while contesting the findings. SAIDS has defended the reduction in testing, pointing to the suspension of South Africa’s only WADA-accredited laboratory in March 2024, financial pressures and logistical complications. Samples are now frequently sent abroad for analysis, a process the body insists remains compliant with global anti-doping standards.

In parallel, World Rugby maintains that it conducts year-round testing within its international player pool, including out-of-competition controls. Still, critics argue that the sharp domestic decline during a period of unprecedented success invites uncomfortable questions.

Who was tested, how often, and under what conditions are now central to a growing conversation that threatens to place an unwanted question mark over one of rugby’s most celebrated dynasties.

Rassie leads SA to victory at rugby summit

Briefly News previously reported that South African rugby hogged the limelight at World Rugby’s Shape of the Game conference held in London, defeating Australia and New Zealand in the boardroom.

The delegation was led by Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer, referee Jaco Peyper, Dave Wessels, and assistant coach Felix Jones.

Source: Briefly News