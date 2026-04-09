Rassie Erasmus Net Worth in 2026 Revealed as Springboks Boss Builds R100M+ Fortune
- Rassie Erasmus continues to dominate global rugby conversations as one of the highest-valued coaches in the modern era
- The Springboks mastermind’s financial growth reflects years of success at the top level of international rugby
- Interest from overseas teams has pushed his market value higher, reinforcing his status as a prized figure in the sport
Rassie Erasmus is a legend in South African rugby, having led the Springboks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.
He served as head coach of the Springboks from 2018 until the end of their 2019 World Cup campaign, while also taking on the role of Director of Rugby at the South African Rugby Union after his appointment in late 2017.
Erasmus guided South Africa to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and was later named World Rugby Coach of the Year in the same year. He also won SA Rugby Coach of the Year in 2024 and 2025.
The 54-year-old extended his contract with SA Rugby in 2025 until 2031 following a successful season in which the Springboks retained the Rugby Championship and finished the year with an 85 per cent win rate. His success has placed him on the radar of several overseas clubs and national teams, with multiple offers reportedly made before SA Rugby secured his long-term future.
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This level of demand has made his salary and net worth a major talking point as he remains one of the most sought-after figures in global rugby in 2026.
Rassie Erasmus net worth in 2026
According to reports, Erasmus’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be between $1 million and $10 million, which translates to well over R100 million. His primary sources of income include his coaching salary, business interests, endorsements, and sponsorship deals.
At the centre of his wealth is his role within SA Rugby. Reports suggest his annual salary is around R15 million, placing him among the highest-paid coaches in world rugby.
Rassie Erasmus salary, assets and lifestyle
Erasmus is also believed to have invested in property in Cape Town, including a high-end residence with mountain views and a coastal retreat that has featured on his social media. His car collection is said to include luxury brands such as Range Rover and Lamborghini, reflecting his status within the sporting elite.
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His tenure with the Springboks has coincided with one of the most successful periods in South African rugby. The team is preparing for a demanding 2026 international season, which begins in July when South Africa hosts England at Ellis Park Stadium before facing the All Blacks in the Greatest Rivalries series.
The upcoming campaign is expected to be a significant test for Erasmus and his squad, who have already gathered for their first alignment camp of the year in Cape Town.
Rassie Erasmus in his 20s
Briefly News previously reported that an old clip of Erasmus resurfaced on Facebook, showing the rugby tactician in his 20s casually discussing his plans.
In the video, he spoke about his passion for rugby and reflected on how he began his journey as a ball boy in Despatch in the Western Cape.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.