New MacBook Pro Costs R36k, World Reacts to Latest Toys at #AppleEvent

Apple has unveiled some of its latest tech that has hit the markets, the new MacBook Pro will retail at R36 000

The tech giant apparently has conceded defeat and abandoned their "no ports" policy and reintroduced SD card readers and HDMI ports

Fans took to social media to celebrate the powerful new laptop while others lamented the high price

On Monday, fans of Apple waited patiently for the #AppleEvent to learn about the latest gadgets from the tech giant.

What had a lot of people talking was the new MacBook Pro 16-inch version which costs a whopping R36 000.

The 16-inch version of the MacBook Pro costs a whopping R36 000 but it does come with ports. Photo credit: @Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The smaller 14-inch version retails at slightly cheaper, R30 000, the price has some people questioning if the laptop is value for money.

The new AirPods 3 were also unveiled and they will set a person back $175 (R2 500).

Briefly News took a look at how the world reacted to the latest news from #AppleEvent.

@ken_polo11:

"I was excited for the new MacBooks, until I saw that starting price."

@austinnotduncan:

"The new AirPods 3 look exactly like the Pros when they’re in your ears so no one can tell you didn’t spend the extra money."

@heyitsdanielk:

"Apple admits defeat. Magsafe, HDMI, and SD card ports are back and the first MacBook Pro worth buying since 2016 is here! #AppleEvent"

