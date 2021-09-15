Apple Unveils the iPhone 13, Peeps Aren’t Too Sure It’s Worth the Hype

In the wake of news that Apple has unveiled their latest products to the market for 2021, many people have shared their comments

The United States-based technology company, Apple, unveiled their new products earlier this week including the iPhone 13 and iPad

Apple unveiled their new and improved gadgets to the world and CEO Tim Cook presented their latest offerings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

American cell phone and laptop maker, Apple, has unveiled a new iPhone 13 including a top of the range watch. The leading technology company has also shared the news on their social media space.

Apart from the watch and the phone, the company also released an iPad among their new products. According to Business Insider, the technology giant’s CEO Tim Cook presented the iPad.

It is reported that the updated table, iPad, is selling for (R4700) $329 while it’s anticipated to be shipped to overseas clients by next week as it made its entry into the market on Tuesday.

Apple has unveiled a new iPhone 13 and an improved iPad. Image: @iPhone_News/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Apple unveils a wide range of new products including the iPad

The publication has it that the tablet comes with a powerful chip, a battery that boasts 20% enhanced performance. At the same time, the product has a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

On the other hand, the iPad offers an added storage space of up to 64 GB and comes in grey and silver colours.

The company also announced an update to its smaller iPad, iPad Mini which is the fifth generation and it will sell for (R7200) $499 as it comes with 5G connectivity, a strong chip and a camera.

Apple also unveiled the new iPhone 13 with added features

According to the company, the iPhone 13 comes in various colours such as pink, blue, and red. The top of the range mobile phone brings a much bigger space of 128 GB but it looks similar to the 2020 version when it comes to design.

It is expected to sell for (R9900) $699 and pre-orders are open from Friday, September 17. 9to5Mac reports that the mobile gadget will support dual sim cards (eSim and Sim). That feature will allow users to adjust to two different mobile operators.

Social media users shared their reactions to Apple’s new additions

The post reads:

@8man_5G-Ultra said:

“Same design every year with notch included, does it hurt too much to hire a decent designer instead of professional 3rd rate actors!?”

@LolNo35 said:

“The last three Samsung phones have looked the same as well. It’s so bad. It isn’t hard to redesign something. Come on Samsung and Apple.”

@DeboMendez said:

“So upset about the Pro colours. The regular one has much better colour than the Pro model.”

@Darkvenom said:

“Pretty disappointing event tbh… same iPhone as last year with better battery and added gimmicks like cinema mode. I'll keep my iPhone 12 pro for another year. Loving it.”

@Meggers said:

“It’s never been worth it to upgrade every year, I typically wait about 2-3 years cuz that’s when the noticeable differences happen.”

@KayfPoly said:

“Overall, the event is a disappointment. The new Apple Watch still lacks the ability to read blood pressure or blood glucose levels. Nothing revolutionary here...”

@Sweetma4lyf said:

“Still rocking my 8+ proudly. I refuse to join the“make rich people richer team” over unreasonably expensive bullshit. I don’t know Who needs to hear this, but @APPLE sells y’all the same iPhone every Year.”

@1993LIVING said:

“Would apple lose money if you guys didn’t come out with a new phone for the next 4 years? Geeze just got the 12 pro max 15 days ago. Slow down.”

Social Media celebrates uber driver who returned passenger's iPhone 12 Pro

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that an Uber driver simply identified as Mr Osakwe has been celebrated on social media for displaying honesty after finding a passenger's phone.

The passenger identified as Emem Ekong said the driver returned her iPhone 12 pro after she forgot it in the vehicle.

Emem with the Twitter handle @pweedylady2 took to the platform to make the disclosure. She appreciated the driver for driving all the way back to return her phone.

Source: Briefly.co.za