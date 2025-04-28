An old video of DJ Sbu claiming that Mzekezeke is a real person was resurfaced on social media

In the video, DJ Sbu praised Mzekezeke's influence in the music industry but maintained that they are not the same person

Several netizens made fun of DJ Sbu for sticking to his story despite the widespread belief that he is Mzekezeke

Mzansi is poking fun at DJ Sbu after he claimed that popular musician Mzekezeke supports him. South Africans have long believed that DJ Sbu is the man behind the masked musician, and Pitso Mosimane confirmed their suspicion when he unwittingly unmasked him as being the man behind the legendary Mzeiksman.

DJ Sbu claims Mzekezeke supports him

Speaking with Head of Financial Education at Old Mutual, John Manyike, during an Old Mutual On The Money Podcast episode, which aired on 13 July 2022, DJ Sbu spoke about his relationship with money.

Social media user @ThisIsColbert resurfaced a clip of DJ Sbu denying that he is Mzekezeke. The post was captioned:

“Mzekezeke & DJ Sbu have similar voices, they are business partners, he helps DJ Sbu promote MOFAYA🔥, DJ Sbu has an online restaurant called Mzakes’ Kitchen, it’s on Uber Eats—they are both passionate about supporting local products♥️ Hate or be inspired, your choice 😊😊😊”

In the clip, the Remember When It Rained hitmaker denied that Mzekezeke was a character.

“It’s a beautiful compliment when people say that. He’s not a character; he’s actually a human being. We did some great work together with Mzeiksman. But I know a lot of people say they think it’s me, but it’s a beautiful thing. He was ahead of his time,” DJ Sbu said.

He went on to praise Mzekezeke, saying the Sguqa Ngamadolo was a trendsetter. DJ Sbu said:

“I’d have to be Superman to have achieved everything Mzekezeke achieved. Phela Mzekezeke set a trend. You guys are wearing a mask now. Mzekezeke wore masks like twenty years ago. He basically came out and said it doesn’t matter who you are. Mzekezeke came out in overalls and said it doesn’t matter how I’m dressed. It doesn’t matter how I speak. It doesn’t matter how I look like. I can succeed. I can achieve whatever I wanna achieve.”

Netizens react to DJ Sbu's claim

In the comments, netizens accused DJ Sbu of being delusional. Others claimed that the police are the ones who first unmasked Mzekezeke.

Here are some of the comments:

@uGatshenii said:

“This straight face composure when you blatantly lie about something that you know by now everybody knows, is exactly what politicians do when they are busy chowing people's money without doing ish.”

@Mpama1634347 highlighted:

“But we didn't discover that DJ Sbu is Mzekezeke. It is the police who did, after he was arrested for speeding.”

@ThuthukaniHlubi argued:

“I have never seen them in the same room, seated next to each other.”

@busang_mosupye declared:

“I want to invite both of them on my podcast, we can learn a thing or two 😂”

@Andis_mhlahlo joked:

“Lol this man really lied to a point where he started believing his own lies😅😅”

DJ Sbu shares story of scamming celebs

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu raised eyebrows when he shared a hilarious story about scamming celebrities.

The renowned media personality revealed on social media that he once scammed celebrities by selling them fake clothes.

The former Friends Like These host came clean about buying counterfeit goods from Bangkok and selling them to celebrities at a much higher price.

