After over a decade in school, a student has finally graduated

The history education graduate identified as Jonathan Ogboffa is popularly known among the varsity community as Aluta Jango

As he basks in the euphoria of finally bagging a university degree, social media users have told different tales of his person while on campus

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man has been celebrated for bagging a bachelor's degree after 13 years at the University of Jos, Plateau.

Jonathan Ogboffa popularly known as Aluta Jango was treated to a rapturous celebration across social media platforms as the news of his signing out broke out.

He is from the department of history education Photo Credit: UNIJOS Breaking News, Nairaland

Source: UGC

UNIJOS Breaking News on Facebook shared a picture of Jonathan showing off a white shirt that had the inscription:

"Most Senior Comrade Jango."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Jonathan had gained admission into the department of history education 5 years ago, Daily Post reports.

Briefly News gathered that Jonathan was neck-deep in students politics and NANS and this saw him move from one department to the other over the years till his eventual graduation.

Students comment on his personality

TarOrFeeek reacted:

"The biggest congratulations to the Lecturers who successfully held him back for 13 years.

"At least now they themselves can find something better to do with life.

"Nigeria is a poorly told joke."

Arome Alvin Adejo stated:

Congrats most senior comrade...we appreciate your at least 15 years of service to Unijos...we wish you a happy farewell Leader!!!

Jeffery David opined:

"Hip hip hip i want to say i want to yan i want to. Said congratulations to the most senior aluta man in uj ounce.

"Again congratulations to jango."

ikillbrokehoes said:

"Assuming he schooled in a sane clime, he would have graduated since and by now he would have been an accomplished man with high paying job.

"Schooling in Nigeria is a disease, a big one.

"This is why my unborn kids will never school in Nigeria, whether it's private or FG schools, never!

"All this money I'm hustling and gathering is for their future, I will make sure I give them the privileges my parents gave me."

Drkkk1 wrote:

"Comrade Jango stayed that long moving from department to department due largely to his unserious nature and deep involvement in campus and NANS politics. This period is good enough for a serious person to undertake Diploma, B.Sc, NYSC, MBA, M.Sc and Ph.D.

"I will not be surprised, if he emerged someday as a member of the House of the green chamber."

Man who had spent 12 years at university gets UK job

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man who spent 12 years at a university had bagged a job in a top UK firm.

Identified as Ogbeni La on Facebook, the man said it had cost him 12 years in Nigeria to bag a 3rd class degree.

He wrote:

"Went from spending 12 years to earn a third class degree in Nigeria to securing a job with one of the top organisations in the UK.

"How did I do it?

"Aspire to Maguire

"If I can do it you can do it."

Source: Briefly.co.za