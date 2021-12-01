Thomas Muller has expressed disappointment at journalists who voted for Argentine star Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or

Messi bagged his seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday night, 29 November, and fans are divided over the decision

According to Muller, the 2021 award was a disappointment, saying although he was not surprised as it happened to Franck Ribery in 2013

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller has lamented French Football’s decision to award Lionel Messi the 2021 Ballon d’Or on November 29, Sport Skeeda reports.

The German striker was not impressed after his club teammate Robert Lewandowski was ignored and the prestigious prize handed to former Barcelona captain Messi.

Messi extended his Ballon d’Or awards to seven and Muller blasted journalists who voted for the winner of the prestigious prize.

Muller wrote in a post on his official LinkedIn profile:

"From a Bavarian, Polish and also from a German point of view, the presentation of the Ballon d'Or yesterday evening was definitely a disappointment. For some even a little more. Although I've been in the business for a bit longer and was therefore not really surprised at the outcome (it was similar with Franck Ribery in 2013), the whole thing formed or reinforced a thought in me. We have great players in the Bundesliga and we have to not hide us. However, further international successes are necessary for global recognition."

Oliver Kahn says Lewandowski should have won the Ballon d’Or

In the same vein, former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has stated that Polish striker Robert Lewandowski deserves the Balon d'Or after it was handed to Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Kahn stated categorically that the Bayern Munich forward has been outstanding for years and deserved to win the coveted prize ahead of Messi.

Lewandowski finished in the second position in one of the tightest races for the prize, with Jorginho, Karim Benzema and N’golo Kante making up the top five, respectively.

Kahn who was personally present during the awards took to social media to congratulate Messi but expressed disappointment that Lewandowski was not handed the piece.

