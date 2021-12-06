A lady identified as Vee K has shared the events that transpired on her return to her former secondary school

Vee, a philanthropist, said she shed tears upon seeing a plaque with her name on a building in the school

She was able to interact with the students, sign their books and also give a speech to members of the school's staff

A lady burst into tears after returning to her former secondary school to find her name on one of its buildings.

Vee K wrote on LinkedIn that she had visited her alma mater on Saturday, December 4, when they treated her to the unexpected surprise.

A local woman has been honoured for her generosity. Image: @Vee K/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Some other key moments from her visit

The philanthropist stated that she also donated a book she wrote to the school's library and gifted them 200 copies of it.

She said they accorded her the honour of opening the school's new English building with a former headteacher. In the course of the visit, Vee signed the books of some students as well as gave a speech to the staff of the school.

An emotional Vee appreciated her alma mater for the honours and moment. Her statement read in part:

"I visited my old High School today & they surprised me by having put up two plaques in the school the former head teacher and I’s name on them! I actually shed a tear today!!! We put my book in the school library. (I wrote about my amazing history teachers in the book!) I helped open the new English building with the former head teacher. I met large groups of students and singed all of their books (I sent 200 copies to the school!). I gave a little speech to all members the members of staff."

Social media users join in her celebration

Victoria A. Glover said:

"This is massive my dear Vee. You don’t wake up everyday to see these things. You have to work for them and then when the harvest start, you can just sit and watch and take it all in…what actually happen! Congratulations to you. The amount of achievements you have accumulated, will go a long way to encourage many young people and even adults. Congratulations again dear!"

Amanda Rose Worden remarked:

"This almost made me cry! How incredible is this! Congratulations for pursuing your dreams and being courageous to share your success with the LinkedIn world. #congratulations #celebrate."

Kara Smith opined:

"Wonderful and Justly deserved Vee!! It's wonderful to see you take care of the school you love so very much! ❤"

Vijay K. Srivastava wrote:

"God Bless Vee K. Keep Your #Humility intact by surrendering all what you get as praise or recognition in the feet of #Almighty.

"Never allow that to reach to your head. If you can manage and control your #Pride."

