54-Year-old Maree Arnold’s daughter was born with a rare condition and is unable to conceive any children

Arnold stepped up and offered to be her daughter’s surrogate mother and safely delivered her grandchild

Arnold, from Australia, said she would do it again and her daughter could not be happier as she praised her mother

A 54-year-old woman from Australia has given birth to her grandson and her family could not be more excited by the news.

Maree Arnold gave birth to her grandson. Her daughter could not conceive. Photo: Maree Arnold via 7news.

Daughter's struggles with conceiving

Maree Arnold served as the surrogate mother for her 28-year-old daughter Meagan White. 7news reports that the daughter has no uterus and could not fall pregnant. After two hours in labour, the baby, named Winston, was delivered on Thursday, 13 January. The happy grandmother shared details of the birth:

“We arrived at the hospital at 7am and by 9am he was born, it was so quick and organised."

Arnold described feeling amazing after giving birth to her grandson.

Her daughter was born with MRKH (Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser) syndrome, a rare disorder affecting one in 5 000 women. The disorder mainly affects the female reproductive system.

The grandma said she would not shy away from being her daughter’s surrogate mother again.

“If I had my time again, I would do the same thing, it worked out perfectly,” she said.

On the other hand, White said she could not believe that she was finally a mother.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling when he was born. It was definitely a pinching myself moment,” she said.

Easy decision

Mother-daughter surrogacy is very rare but Arnold said it was an easy decision to make after watching her daughter and son-in-law struggle to start a family. Meagan had three failed in vitro fertilisation attempts before finally getting pregnant on the fourth attempt. White said it was incredible for her mother to offer to carry her child.

Selfless woman offers to be surrogate mom for childless family

In other news about surrogates, Briefly News previously reported that a 29-year-old lady offered to become a surrogate mother for a family that has not been blessed with a kid and struggled to bear the fruit of the womb.

The soft-spoken Irene Mugo said that she desires to make a family struggling to have babies happy.

"I am a mom of two kids. I just desire to help a family with fertility issues to be happy and have a complete family as they desire," she said.

Mugo said she was ready and has spoken to concerned parties who might hinder her desire, and they have given her the go-ahead to do this.

