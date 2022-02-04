A mother, son and daughter who are all pilots have wowed social media with their impressive family flying flex

Social media user @donnaa_jo, aka big sis and daughter, shared some pictures of her pilot family on social media

People love the fact that all three of them are pilots and are sure this has to be a first for the airline they are working for

As a mother, having your two children follow in your footsteps is a huge achievement. A proud mother had her son and daughter become pilots just like her.

Social media user @donnaa_jo and her family are all pilots. Mother, sister and brother have their wings. Image: Instagram / donnaa_jo

Social media user @donnaa_jo is the proud big sister and daughter of a mom and brother who are pilots just like she is. Taking to her Instagram page, Donna shared pics of all three of them in the cockpit, expressing what a blessing it is to be able to fly with her family.

“Another memorable flight in the books for our family! Not every day you get to fly with your younger brother as your First Officer! Incredibly proud big-sister moment, getting to see how far he’s come…It seems like not long ago I was flying with him as a brand new pilot, only just completing his first solo. The day was even more special, being my last day flying for SkyWest, and our mom getting to ride along and witness it❤️✈️”

Social media users are living for this boss pilot family energy

People flooded the comment section of Donna’s post with made love for the pilot trio. Seeing a family this motivated and close is everything.

Take a look at some of the comments

@shelbybythesea said:

“I love this so much! How fun!!”

@elijahnicolas said:

“So amazing!!! What a fantastic last day!!!”

@maryannmessinadoerning said:

“Awesome. Tell your Mom I said hello and congrats to you and your family.”

@jesse_anderson_88 said:

“So awesome! That'd have to be a world-first surely...”

Mum and daughter make history as they pilot Skywest Airlines Flight

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a woman identified as Captain Suzy Garrett and her daughter, Donna, have set a record by becoming the first mother-daughter pair in history to pilot a commercial Skywest Airlines flight together.

The disclosure was made by The Female Influencer on LinkedIn, which shared an adorable picture of the two ladies in the cockpit.

According to The Female Influencer, Suzy was one of the first dozen female pilots hired at Skywest and has been flying there for over 30 years.

