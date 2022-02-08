A kind man touched the life of an old homeless man as he took him in, bathed him, and gave him clean clothes

After he shaved the man's dirty white hair that had not been cleaned for days, the homeless man looked different

Many people on Instagram showered praises on the helper as they kept saying God will reward him abundantly

A young man known as Popatbhai_Ahir on Instagram has put a big smile on the face of a homeless old man. He took him off the street and changed his life.

In a video shared on his page, after inviting the old man to his NGO, Popatbhai Foundation, the first thing he did was to cut all his hair.

Many people praised his effort and prayed for him. Photo source: Popatbhai_Ahir

Source: Instagram

What a transformation

After that, he took him to the bathroom and bathed him. The next thing he did was to change him out of his dirty clothes.

When he brought the old man out, he was looking all clean and transformed. You will almost not recognise him.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 8 million views with more than 200,000 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of them below:

bhati2080 said:

"God bless you man."

radhika_zadafiya said:

"U are such a great person."

sakshi_sharma9634 said:

"I am literally crying..."

m_j_e_t_h_w_a_23_10 said:

"You are doing great job man, God blessss to youuu and your team."

crazy_lucky_x47 said:

"Real hero sir, everyone forever Help old poor men, God bless you."

abhijeet_73345 said:

"I love you brother brother."

Source: Briefly News