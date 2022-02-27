Former US football star, Nate Hughes, has shared a long list of his accomplishments to inspire people on social media

He stunned scores with his distinguished academic and career achievements in a Facebook post

Debbie Robinson Henderson commented: ''Congratulations on all your great accomplishments! I am so proud of you''

Former American football wide receiver, Nate Hughes, has inspired people through his achievements as he lists his remarkable milestones on social media.

In a Facebook post seen by Briefly News, the ex-Cleveland Browns player shared his journey as he listed his distinguished accomplishments, although some are of public knowledge.

Hughes disclosed that he has a master's in Nursing, a doctoral degree in Medicine, and has been honoured by the Alcorn State Univ Sports Hall of Fame for his outstanding feats.

Former US Football Star Nate Hughes Stuns Peeps with His Amazing Achievements; Many React.

Source: Facebook

Hughes earned his Baccalaureate Nursing at Alcorn State University, where he also received his Master of Science in Nursing.

He went on to graduate with a doctorate in Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center

Despite his long list of accomplishments, Hughes aims to become Cardiothoracic Anesthesiologist as he is currently an Anesthesia Chief Resident.

Captioning his recent post, he indicated that he's ''both honoured and humbled''.

''Thankful for everyone I’ve shared my journey with,'' he said.

He has motivated scores with his impressive milestones as many have celebrated him. Briefly News selected some of the complements below:

Neno Holmes said:

''Sheesh! This is amazing!!! Keep being great my brother! I salute.''

Chelsea Harris commented:

''Woooooow! This is amazing!''

Debbie Robinson Henderson said:

''Congratulations on all your great accomplishments! I am so proud of you.''

Dzifa Takyi Johnson commented:

''So proud of you, my sweet son! You can put me under any time!''

Franny TheBoss Foreman added:

''Congratulations, you're an amazing Black man.''

