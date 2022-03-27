The Russian military has launched an airstrike on Lviv, a town just 60 kilometres from the Polish border

This comes after American President Joe Biden completed a tour of Poland, he called Vladimir Putin a "butcher" and said that he "cannot remain in power"

The Kremlin took offence to Biden's language and warned America that it was not up to them to decide who is in charge of Russia

LVIV - The Russian military has launched an airstrike against a fuel depot in Lviv, a town just 60 kilometres from the Polish border.

The attack wounded a number of people and Russia's relentless attack on civilians and cities continues.

A fuel depot has been hit by a Russian airstrike in Lviv just 60 kilometres from the Polish border. Photo credit: @sentdefender

Joe Biden recently concluded a whistle-stop tour of Poland where he had called the Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "butcher" and said that Putin "cannot remain in power" according to eNCA.

The war has not been going exactly according to plan for the Russian army. Seven high ranking generals have been killed in combat and thousands of Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed. Figures are hard to verify and Moscow is remaining tight-lipped on casually reports coming out of the Ukrainian theatre.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced Biden's strong language towards Putin and warned that it was not up to America to decide who is in control of Russia according to 9News.

SA's fence-sitting on Russia is becoming costly to international relations

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africa's attempts to remain neutral in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting damage and destruction, particularly that being wrought upon the civilian population is becoming an issue for the country's image.

It has been termed a public relations disaster and it keeps getting worse. The South African government has been called on to condemn the attacks on civilians in Ukraine, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town added his voice.

At the United Nations headquarters in New York, South Africa is being dragged through the mud for its suggestion that humanitarian aid must be delivered to Ukraine. The idea is not what is at issue, South Africa's proposed resolution makes no mention of Russia at all.

