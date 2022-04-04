April Fool's day of the year 2022 would surely go down as a day not to be forgotten in a hurry by a boss owing to his workers' gesture towards him

The workers all showed up to work on Friday, April 1 2022 dressed in the exact outfit their boss rocked

In the video, they all entered the workplace at the same time and got the boss wowed by their action

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of an April Fool's day stunt a group of workers pulled on their boss has got social media users gushing.

The workers copied their boss' outfit and put on exact clothes he wore as they stormed the workplace.

The boss was stunned by their actions. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblog0fficial

Source: Instagram

In a short video shared by @lindaikejisblogofficial on Instagram, both male and female workers looked like secondary school students in the matching outfits.

On seeing his workers looking exactly like him, the boss was spotted smiling before he left the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The workers giggled on seeing the impact of their stunt on their boss.

Watch the video below:

Netizens loved the prank

@ds_wigs_enterprises said:

"He must be a great boss, not the kind of bosses that will use style to be insulting you at every little mistake, who got like dress like them bayi."

@juris_jay

"He must be a loveable and social boss. I remembered the day I wore a beautiful top gotten from PEP store and I noticed my female boss wore exact type come and see my colleagues saying you and boss dey d same class ooo codedly not knowing queen mother went back home so early and didn't return that day.

"Following next meeting memo was sent that we should all be wearing packet shirt same colors as uniform and not mufty."

@isy_okw said:

"His wife or girlfriend should be responsible for the staff getting accurate dressing with the boss."

@mariah_hadassah_obuah said:

"That's how a work area should be. Just vibes while the work is being done at the same time."

@esylvo said:

"Very interesting, awaiting naija own version because nothing wey we no go copy from oyinbo."

Boss pranks worker by sacking him and then gifted him a car

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a boss had sacked his cameraman for coming late work and then gifted him a car in a lovely prank.

The boss, a content creator by profession, faked being furious with his employee who is a cameraman in order to pull off a surprise.

The boss was vexed that the cameraman, Quis, showed up to work late and slammed him, questioning his seriousness with the job.

The employer continued to talk down on the poor cameraman who kept on apologizing, unaware of what was brewing for him.

Source: Briefly News