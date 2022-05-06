A woman showed what a relationship and becoming a parent does to you, it makes you pack on the pounds

Twitter user @hisnameDerek loves her man with all her heart but couldn’t help but show off his new dad bod

Knowing all too well what this situation feels like, peeps took to the comment section to back their main man up

When you get into a long term relationship or become a parent, things change, especially your physique. A woman shared a then and now snap of her and bae, showing how love and baby got them good, LOL!

Twitter user @hisnameDerek laughed at how much weight her man has put on since becoming a father, he still cute though. Image: Twitter / @hisnameDerek

Source: Twitter

While women are not opposed to the dad bod, men who were once ripped, feel some type of way about it. This new armor should be worn with pride.

Twitter user @hisnameDerek got her bae good with these then and now pictures. Her man used to have a six pack and now he’s got a one pack, shame.

“How it started Vs How it’s going”

Peeps weigh in, calling in back up for their main man: Love does this to a person

Social media users had a good laugh at the post as most know the feeling. Parenthood is rough, ain’t no time for the gym. People flocked to the comment section to let their guy know that he’s wearing his dad physique well.

Take a look at some of the funny and sweet comments:

@millsnevy said:

“Where is the packs bro???”

@hasyahay27 said:

“The answer is simple, responsible men have less time for gym.”

@AsubuMoses said:

“Thanks for the motivation.... I see gym will not be necessary after marriage... in fact there will be no time for it, subsequently there is no need to waste time going there right now.”

@DanielRegha said:

Source: Briefly News