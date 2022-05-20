American superstar Chris Brown got peeps talking after a snippet of one of his newly released songs made it to the internet

In the new song, Brown used the name of popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi , as parts of his lyrics

, People have reacted differently to the singer's latest lyrics, most of them believe he has tons of love for Afrobeats

Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi's lavish lifestyle is recognised everywhere in the world little wonder he is getting loads of attention on the international scene despite being.

American music superstar, Chris Brown used his name to depict living a good life in one of his recent songs and peeps went over the moon because of it.

Chris Brown uses African superstar Hushpuppi's name in the lyrics to his new track. Credit: @chrisbrownofficiial @hushpuppi.

In the lyrics of the song, Chris Brown talked about chopping life like Hushpuppi as he passed on the message in a typical Afrobeat style.

Listen to the lyrics below:

Social media reacts to Chris Brown using Hushpuppi in his lyrics

Netizens reacted differently to Chris Brown using Hushpuppi's name in his lyrics, most of them feel he genuinely loves Afrobeat.

Check out some of the comments below:

Hyestpayd:

" This sounds so much like Monalisa Remix. ❤️❤️❤️. Chris too love Afrobeat."

Thatisokoboy_:

"All I hear is go down on me with your Koka body."

1kingwestside:

"Lol Chris self know say Hush nah chop life king."

Jay_su7:

"Chris Brown finished monalisa remix! Chai."

Ayo_mikun65:

"That’s Monalisa remix by Lojay and Chris Brown."

Leksidesneh_ybnl:

"Even Chris can’t deny the fact that hush chop life."

Buckygh:

"He really want to get fully involved in Afrobeats. Love him."

Zaddy_oriz:

"Chris Brown go soon apply for Nigeria citizenship the way things dey go."

Chris Brown dances to Amapiano in viral video, Mzansi not impressed says he is off beat

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Chris Breezy may have made a name for himself as a multi-talented singer, songwriter and dancer. Still, he recently failed to convince South African social media users that he can groove to Amapiano.

Peeps reacted to a viral video of the With You singer allegedly getting down to an Amapiano beat. Many felt that the star was offbeat, and his moves did not match Amapiano moves. The video was shared by local blogger Musa Khawula who wanted to hear reactions from Mzansi social media users.

