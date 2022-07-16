Mexico captures drug fugitive on FBI most-wanted list

Mexican police agents guard alleged drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero in Guadalajara, Jalisco on January 29, 2005. Photo: HO / Policia Federal Preventiva/AFP/File

Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday.

Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is accused by the United States of ordering the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.

He was arrested that year, tried in Mexico and sentenced to 40 years in prison for Camarena's murder.

In 2013, a Mexican court ordered Caro Quintero's release on a legal technicality after he served 28 years.

The decision was overturned by Mexico's supreme court, but Caro Quintero had already gone into hiding.

The case plunged US-Mexican relations into a crisis, and it took decades for anti-drug agencies on both sides of the border to rebuild trust.

Caro Quintero, alias "Rafa," has a $20 million bounty on his head and is described by the FBI as "extremely dangerous."

He is accused of co-founding the now-defunct Guadalajara drug cartel and currently runs an arm of the infamous Sinaloa cartel, according to the DEA.

He was captured by the navy in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to Mexican media.

Denial of guilt

In 2016, in an interview published by news magazine Proceso, Caro Quintero denied killing Camarena, whose story was depicted in the Netflix show "Narcos: Mexico."

"I did not kidnap, did not torture and did not kill him," Caro Quintero said, adding that he wanted to "live in peace" and work as a cattle rancher.

"I apologize to the society of Mexico for the mistakes I made, to the Camarena family, the DEA, the US government. I apologize," he added.

Camarena's murder was considered a vendetta for investigations by the DEA agent that led to the seizure of a massive marijuana field in Chihuahua.

Last year a Mexican court ruled that Caro Quintero could be extradited to the United States if caught, rejecting an appeal from his lawyers who argued that he had already been tried in a Mexican court.

The Guadalajara drug cartel, powerful in the 1980s, is considered the forefather of modern Mexican drug cartels.

It was one of the first to establish contacts with Colombian drug lords to transport cocaine from the South American country to the United States.

Its disappearance led to the rise of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel led by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

In 2017, Mexico extradited Guzman to the United States where he is serving a life sentence.

A wave of cartel-related violence has left more than 340,000 people dead in Mexico since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

