Russian President Vladimir Putin said there will be no winners in a nuclear war during the nuclear non-proliferation treaty conference

The leader said the country stands for equality and has a stance for indivisible security for all members of the world community

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin says he does not plan to unleash a nuclear confrontation which has been a grave concern since the war in Ukraine began in February. In a letter written to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), Putin said Moscow stands for equality.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says there can be no winners in a nuclear war. Image: Pavel Byrkin

Source: Getty Images

He said the country has a stance for indivisible security for all members of the world community. Putin said he would respond immediately to anyone who would hinder the country, TimesLIVE reported. He said there could be no winners in a nuclear war.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi said that Putin’s threat of Russia’s ability to use nuclear weapons had been backed by “clear calls” and that experts suggest nuclear weapons would be used against Ukraine.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation, according to AP News.

Social media users react to Putin’s remarks:

@KAZpravdaTV said:

“This world is not so fragile that it cannot fend for itself, from some nuclear war, the world will certainly not cease to exist! Constant exaggeration. But people are afraid of nuclear war and do not want to start it. The more nuclear weapons, the more stable the world is!”

@RudyDrischel commented:

“Putin may have used the maths to find out that after a nuclear war there would be no Russia, no Putin anymore.”

@th__re posted:

“Just by mentioning over and over again that there is a risk for a nuclear war shows that the Russian leadership and those twittering here on their behalf are considering this option. This is so mentally sick, they should be treated like al-Sawahiri - for world peace!”

@AaronSp48582251 added:

“The Putin mafia-state regime threatens the world with a nuclear war on a daily basis. The worst form of blackmail imaginable.”

Putin’s allies suggest that Russia should target the UK and the US with nuclear weapons

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a Russian presenter, Vladimir Solovyov, who hosts a talk show Rossiya-1 has suggested that Putin should attack the United Kingdom for its active support of Ukraine.

He questioned what was stopping Russia from targeting logistical centres in the United Kingdom where weapons were being loaded and shipped to Ukraine to be used against Russian forces.

