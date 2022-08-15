Russia is recruiting prisoners to fight its war in Ukraine in return for their freedom once they return from battle

The founder of a prisoner rights organisation believes that the volunteers will be used as “bait” for Ukrainian soldiers

Vladimir Osechkin said rather than correcting the prisoners’ behaviour, they are being used and rewarded for violence

MOSCOW - About 1 500 prisoners are believed to have signed up to fight the Russian war in Ukraine. Russian forces are offering the prisoners amnesty in return for their support.

Russia is offering freedom to violent prisoners who agree to fight in its war against Ukraine. Image: Olena Znak

Source: Getty Images

Founder of prisoner rights organisation Gulagu.net, Vladimir Osechkin, said prisoners from various regions in the country had been recruited. Inmates who volunteered and later changed their minds about the deployment contacted the group. Osechkin believes that the volunteers will be used as “bait” for Ukrainian soldiers to give Russia an advantage, according to Fox News.

He also said that prisoners arrested for murder and other violent crimes had been recruited to form “killer brigades”. Osechkin believes that aside from being inhumane, he believes that recruiting inmates for the war is irresponsible and reprehensible.

He said rather than correcting the prisoners’ behaviour; they are being used and rewarded for violence. Osechkin added if the inmates return to society once the war is over, they will be a greater danger. Business Insider reported that the country is also attempting to recruit more soldiers by offering bonuses worth R84 000.

Social media users react to Russia recruiting soldiers to fight in the war:

@APM34061080 said:

“I guessed they would do that eventually. The problem is who are these people and what crimes are they capable of doing?”

@brinnlee3 posted:

“The British army has sent convicts to war, perhaps most notably during the time of Wellington and the Peninsular War. Convicted criminals could choose between prison/execution or joining the army.”

@iimprovesilence wrote:

“We should do the same! Get out of jail, go fight China and Russia! Works for me!”

@john_amerigo added:

“More indications of Putin’s desperation. How willing are Russian prisoners to fight Ukrainians? Time will tell.”

